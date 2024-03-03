Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024: Best HoK characters, ranked

The Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 ranks the best characters in one of the world’s biggest multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles. After a successful stint in the Chinese market, the game’s global launch (selected region) arrived on February 21, 2024. Since MOBA titles rely heavily on their ever-changing meta to keep the game interesting, tier lists become crucial for players to identify the best units in each meta.
This Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 will help you pick the best meta heroes, thus increasing your winning chances.
Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024: A quest to find the best HoK characters
The developer has posted many X posts to let the community get an idea about their different character classes. Some champions fit perfectly in more than one role. They are called Dual Class characters, while others are Single Class characters. Due to this, you may see champions repeated in different tier lists.
While many already have the working knowledge of the most popular champions in the game, the Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 will help you know about all the best HoK characters and their current rank.
Honor of Kings Tanks tier list
Tanks are usually the most durable champions in MOBA titles. This Honor of Kings tier list mentions all the best Tanks currently available in the title and ranks them based on their current performance.
- S tier: Zhang Fei, Lu Bu, Kaizer, Lian Po
- A tier: Eclipse, Ata, Liu Shan, Donghuang
- B tier: Wuyan, Zhuangzi, Arthur, Dun, Menki
- C tier: Sun Ce, Dharma, Agudo
- D tier: Xiang Yu
Honor of Kings Mage tier list
Mages mostly rely on Magic Damage, and their damage output is incredibly high. You can follow the Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 to check out the best-ranked Mages in HoK.
- S tier: Kongming, Milady, Nuwa, Angela
- A tier: Sun Bin, Dr Bian, Gao, Kongming, Mai Shiranui, Sima Yi, Heino, Shangguan
- B tier: Xiao Qiao, Kui, Zhou Yu, Diaochan, Angela, Mozi, Liang, Lady Zhen
- C tier: Hai Yue, Nuwa, Gan & Mo, Jilang Ziya, Guitarist
- D tier: Daji, Princess Frost
Honor of Kings Fighter tier list
Honor of Kings Fighters is often remembered as among the most durable champions in the title. While there is a lot to know about these champions, having them on your team will increase your chances of winning matches.
- S tier: Zilong, Wukong, Ying, Li Xin
- A tier: Arthur, Biron, Musashi, Fuzi, Mulan, Luna
- B tier: Mozi, Kaizer, Athena, Charlotte, Dian Wei, Dun, Allain, Mayene, Menki, Cirrus, Ukyo Tachibana
- C tier: Yang Jian, Pei, Sun CE, Lu Bu, Wuyan, Dharma, Guan Yu
- D tier: Cao Cao
Honor of Kings Assassin tier list
Assassins in MOBA are the most formidable champions. They often wait around the bushes after clearing the woods. With their high attack speed and high damage-dealing abilities, this Assassins in Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 will be a crucial part of your team.
- S tier: Li Bai, Han Xin, Diaochan, Mulan
- A tier: Prince of Lanling, Jing, Alessio, Shangguan, Butterfly, Sima Yi, Ying, Wukong
- B tier: Ukyo Tachibana, Nakoruru,Mai Shiranui, Lam, Zilong, Shouyue
- C tier: Erin, Cirrus
- D tier: Diaochan, Pei
Honor of Kings Marksman tier list
Marksman is among the least durable champions in HoK. However, they are often the highest damage dealers and can attack enemies from a range, giving them a natural advantage against melee units. Check out their best rankings in this Honor of Kings Marksman tier list.
- S tier: Luban No. 7, Marco Polo, Shouyue
- A tier: Lady Sun, Fang, Alessio
- B tier: Erin, Consort Yu, Huang Zhong, Solarus, Fang, Erin
- C tier: Di Renjie,
- D tier: Hou Yi, Arli
Honor of Kings Supports tier list
Supports are among the best HoK characters, with the ability to heal, buff allies, and more. Here are the best Support champions ranked in the Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024.
- S tier: Da Qiao, Zhang Fei, Agudo
- A tier: Yaria, Zhuangzi, Kui, Cai Yan, Ming
- B tier: Liu Shan, Sun Bin, Zhang Fei
- C tier: Dolia, Eclipse, Little Lute
- D tier: Ming, Yaria
The Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 ranks all the units in Timi Studio Group’s popular MOBA title to help you pick the best champions. Some of the heroes in the lower tier are also capable of delivering great results for your team, given that you have invested enough time in them.
