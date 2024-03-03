Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024: Best HoK characters, ranked

The Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 ranks the best characters in one of the world’s biggest multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles. After a successful stint in the Chinese market, the game’s global launch (selected region) arrived on February 21, 2024. Since MOBA titles rely heavily on their ever-changing meta to keep the game interesting, tier lists become crucial for players to identify the best units in each meta.

This Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 will help you pick the best meta heroes, thus increasing your winning chances.

Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024: A quest to find the best HoK characters

The developer has posted many X posts to let the community get an idea about their different character classes. Some champions fit perfectly in more than one role. They are called Dual Class characters, while others are Single Class characters. Due to this, you may see champions repeated in different tier lists.

While many already have the working knowledge of the most popular champions in the game, the Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 will help you know about all the best HoK characters and their current rank.

Honor of Kings Tanks tier list

Zhang Fei is a great Tank/ Support in Honor of Kings (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Tanks are usually the most durable champions in MOBA titles. This Honor of Kings tier list mentions all the best Tanks currently available in the title and ranks them based on their current performance.

S tier: Zhang Fei, Lu Bu, Kaizer, Lian Po

Zhang Fei, Lu Bu, Kaizer, Lian Po A tier: Eclipse, Ata, Liu Shan, Donghuang

Eclipse, Ata, Liu Shan, Donghuang B tier: Wuyan, Zhuangzi, Arthur, Dun, Menki

Wuyan, Zhuangzi, Arthur, Dun, Menki C tier: Sun Ce, Dharma, Agudo

Sun Ce, Dharma, Agudo D tier: Xiang Yu

Honor of Kings Mage tier list

Milady is among the best Mages in HoK (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Mages mostly rely on Magic Damage, and their damage output is incredibly high. You can follow the Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 to check out the best-ranked Mages in HoK.

S tier: Kongming, Milady, Nuwa, Angela

Kongming, Milady, Nuwa, Angela A tier: Sun Bin, Dr Bian, Gao, Kongming, Mai Shiranui, Sima Yi, Heino, Shangguan

Sun Bin, Dr Bian, Gao, Kongming, Mai Shiranui, Sima Yi, Heino, Shangguan B tier: Xiao Qiao, Kui, Zhou Yu, Diaochan, Angela, Mozi, Liang, Lady Zhen

Xiao Qiao, Kui, Zhou Yu, Diaochan, Angela, Mozi, Liang, Lady Zhen C tier: Hai Yue, Nuwa, Gan & Mo, Jilang Ziya, Guitarist

Hai Yue, Nuwa, Gan & Mo, Jilang Ziya, Guitarist D tier: Daji, Princess Frost

Honor of Kings Fighter tier list

TYing is the most popular champion in HoK (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Honor of Kings Fighters is often remembered as among the most durable champions in the title. While there is a lot to know about these champions, having them on your team will increase your chances of winning matches.

S tier: Zilong, Wukong, Ying, Li Xin

Zilong, Wukong, Ying, Li Xin A tier: Arthur, Biron, Musashi, Fuzi, Mulan, Luna

Arthur, Biron, Musashi, Fuzi, Mulan, Luna B tier: Mozi, Kaizer, Athena, Charlotte, Dian Wei, Dun, Allain, Mayene, Menki, Cirrus, Ukyo Tachibana

Mozi, Kaizer, Athena, Charlotte, Dian Wei, Dun, Allain, Mayene, Menki, Cirrus, Ukyo Tachibana C tier: Yang Jian, Pei, Sun CE, Lu Bu, Wuyan, Dharma, Guan Yu

Yang Jian, Pei, Sun CE, Lu Bu, Wuyan, Dharma, Guan Yu D tier: Cao Cao

Honor of Kings Assassin tier list

Han Xing is a top-tier Assassin (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Assassins in MOBA are the most formidable champions. They often wait around the bushes after clearing the woods. With their high attack speed and high damage-dealing abilities, this Assassins in Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 will be a crucial part of your team.

S tier: Li Bai, Han Xin, Diaochan, Mulan

Li Bai, Han Xin, Diaochan, Mulan A tier: Prince of Lanling, Jing, Alessio, Shangguan, Butterfly, Sima Yi, Ying, Wukong

Prince of Lanling, Jing, Alessio, Shangguan, Butterfly, Sima Yi, Ying, Wukong B tier: Ukyo Tachibana, Nakoruru,Mai Shiranui, Lam, Zilong, Shouyue

Ukyo Tachibana, Nakoruru,Mai Shiranui, Lam, Zilong, Shouyue C tier: Erin, Cirrus

Erin, Cirrus D tier: Diaochan, Pei

Honor of Kings Marksman tier list

Marco Polo is an amazing Marksman in Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Marksman is among the least durable champions in HoK. However, they are often the highest damage dealers and can attack enemies from a range, giving them a natural advantage against melee units. Check out their best rankings in this Honor of Kings Marksman tier list.

S tier: Luban No. 7, Marco Polo, Shouyue

Luban No. 7, Marco Polo, Shouyue A tier: Lady Sun, Fang, Alessio

Lady Sun, Fang, Alessio B tier: Erin, Consort Yu, Huang Zhong, Solarus, Fang, Erin

Erin, Consort Yu, Huang Zhong, Solarus, Fang, Erin C tier: Di Renjie,

Di Renjie, D tier: Hou Yi, Arli

Honor of Kings Supports tier list

Da Qiao is one of the best Supports on Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Supports are among the best HoK characters, with the ability to heal, buff allies, and more. Here are the best Support champions ranked in the Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024.

S tier: Da Qiao, Zhang Fei, Agudo

Da Qiao, Zhang Fei, Agudo A tier: Yaria, Zhuangzi, Kui, Cai Yan, Ming

Yaria, Zhuangzi, Kui, Cai Yan, Ming B tier: Liu Shan, Sun Bin, Zhang Fei

Liu Shan, Sun Bin, Zhang Fei C tier: Dolia, Eclipse, Little Lute

Dolia, Eclipse, Little Lute D tier: Ming, Yaria

The Honor of Kings tier list for March 2024 ranks all the units in Timi Studio Group’s popular MOBA title to help you pick the best champions. Some of the heroes in the lower tier are also capable of delivering great results for your team, given that you have invested enough time in them.

