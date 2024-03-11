5 best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings

Our best Marksman for beginners lists the Honor of Kings heroes that are convenient for easing into the game. The MOBA title offers a roster of over 10 Marksman heroes; some require very high skill, making them best for experienced players. Beginners must adhere to the easy-to-use ones, get accustomed to the class, hone their skills, and use the meta heroes.

Marksman heroes excel at dealing high physical damage with ranged attacks. They have low mobility and HP and require a lot of early-game farm. They're easier to play than other classes but require excellent positioning during fights.

Below is the list of best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings: Luban No. 7, Hou Yi, and more

1) Luban No. 7

Luban No. 7 is an excellent Marksman for beginners to deal decent damage and master the farm lane

Luban No. 7 is among the best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings. His skills can harass enemies to the point of annoyance. His Passive is triggered when he uses four basic attacks or a skill. It turns his basic attack into a scattershot that proves effective in dealing with minion waves and opponents’ frontlines.

All of Luban’s skills have crowd-controlling abilities and deal physical damage. His Skill 1 harms enemies with a grenade, dealing up to 700 damage at Level 6 and reducing their movement speed by 25% for two seconds. He can also reveal the enemies hiding in the brush with this skill.

His Skill 2 can knock back enemies by launching a rocket and dealing 650 damage to them with an explosion. Additionally, the explosion inflicts magical damage equal to 10% of the target’s lost health.

Luban No. 7’s Ultimate Skill barrages enemies with bombs for 14 seconds from the airship he summons. Any enemy within its range intakes up to 750 damage at Level 6, reducing their movement speed by 30% for one second.

While using this Marksman, players must farm heavily in the early and mid-stage to make him lethal in the late game. Players can use a combo of Luban's Ultimate followed by a basic attack, Skill 1, basic attack, Skill 2, and basic attack to deal severe damage.

2) Hou Yi

Hou Yi is the best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings for gaining vision

Hou Yi is the second entry in our list of best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings. He can crowd-control enemies with his Skill 2 and Ultimate. His Skill 2 attacks the target area and gains vision of the area. The enemy takes up to 550 magical damage at Level 6, and their movement speed is reduced by 30% for two seconds.

His Ultimate unleashes a flaming arrow that can traverse the mini-map and stuns the first enemy hero it hits. The arrow explodes upon impact, dealing up to 1300 damage at Level 3, and reduces the enemy's movement by 90% for one second.

His Passive grants him up to three stacks of Chastising Shot, enabling his basic attack to fire three arrows simultaneously for three seconds. Each stack increases his attack speed by 4% for three seconds.

Hou Yi’s Skill 1 also enhances the damage-dealing ability of his basic attack by adding two arrows to his basic attack, like his Passive skill. Additionally, he deals more damage when Passive is in effect. The enhanced ability lasts three seconds in a match.

Players can use the attack combo of Ultimate skill, followed by Skill 2, Skill 1, and Basic attack for lethal damage. Since his Ultimate can counterattack assassins who threaten his existence

3) Consort Yu

Consort Yu is among the best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings

Consort Yu is easy to play and has some useful tricks up in her sleeves, making her the best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings. Her Passive and Ultimate skills grant her crowd-control abilities, Skill 2 grants buffs, and Skill 1 damages the opponent. She charges and fires a mighty bolt with her Skill 1, dealing 1240 damage at Level 6.

Her Skill 2 gives a two-second-long buff, granting her a 30% increase in movement speed and making her immune to physical attacks. Additionally, she gains crowd control immunity briefly and nullifies all movement speed reduction debuff from self. Moreover, this skill causes her next basic attack to activate her Passive, which increases her attack speed by 20%.

This Honor of Kings hero's Ultimate grants her crowd control immunity and is a valuable tool for countering enemy assassins. She jumps on the target, stuns it for 0.5 seconds, and reduces its movement speed by 90% for two seconds. Then, she flips backward to the initial position and shoots two bolts toward the same target, and her attack speed increases by 30% for four seconds upon landing.

While her Passive is active, her basic attacks have a 25% probability of shooting an additional bolt, dealing 100 damage, and applying a stack of slow debuff (up to three stacks). The enemy’s movement speed reduces by 15% for two seconds per stack. Players can effectively take out enemies using the attack combo of Skill 1, followed by a basic attack, Ultimate, basic attack, Skill 2, and Skill 1.

4) Marco Polo

Marco Polo is the best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings for effectively countering tanks and fighters

Marco Polo is the best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings. He can deal lots of damage and is an excellent hero against tanks and fighters.

His Skill 1 grants him 10% movement speed, and he continuously fires bullets toward enemies. Each bullet deals 195 damage to the enemy they hit first and grants 10 Energy to self. He fires 5/7/9/11 bullets when his attack speed is increased by 0%/80%/130%/180%.

His Skill 2 does not deal damage; instead, he teleports in the target direction. If enemy heroes are near him, this skill buffs his movement speed by 15% and damage-dealing ability by 20%.

Marco Polo’s Ultimate teleports him to the target direction and fires multiple barrages upon enemies for three seconds while moving slowly in the same direction. Each barrage inflicts 165 damage, depending on his attack speed bonuses. He fires 10/13/16/19 barrages when his attack speed is increased by 0%/80%/130%/180%.

His Passive applies one stack of the Destruction effect to the enemy hero and five stacks to minions every time he deals damage with basic attacks or skills. Upon reaching 10 stacks, it converts into a Destroyed Defense effect lasting five seconds, and he gains 20 Energy.

While the Destroyed Defense effect is active, his basic attack and skills deal an additional 40 true damage. The true damage can score a critical hit, and his skills can apply 50% of the basic attack’s on-hit effects.

Players can use the combo of Skill 1, followed by a basic attack, Skill 2, and Ultimate to finish off enemies.

5) Alessio

Alession is among the best Marksman for beginners who can enter stealth mode

Alessio is another potent Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings. He deals area-of-effect damage with his skills and can enter stealth mode during fights. His Skill 1 buffs his following three basic attacks, dealing 200 damage and extra physical damage equal to 1% of the enemy’s max health and expanding its damage radius.

With Skill 2, he throws a smoke bomb, creating a cloud that grants him and his allies stealth for 3.5 seconds. The bomb’s explosion sends him into the air, granting a movement speed buff for 0.8 seconds. While in mid-air, he can move and use his basic attacks and skills.

Using his Ultimate or basic attacks prolongs his duration in the air. The enemies cannot block his basic attacks while he is airborne.

Alessio leaps into the air with his Ultimate and gains a brief crowd-control immunity. While airborne, he locks onto an enemy to fire five shells. Each shell deals 600 damage at Level 3 to all enemies within the explosion’s range and the locked-on target. For a robust attack, players can use the combo of Skill 1, followed by basic attack, Skill 2, and Ultimate.

That concludes our list of best Marksman for beginners in Honor of Kings. Interested players can check out our list of best Mages for beginners here.