Does Dragon's Dogma 2 have co-op?

One of the biggest questions many newcomers might have about Dragon's Dogma 2 is whether it has co-op multiplayer. At first glance, the sequel might give you the impression of a traditional MMORPG, with multiple different classes to choose from and an in-depth party system. Even the game's marketing is primarily focused on the vocations and the pawns.

And honestly, if you're new to the Dragon's Dogma series, I won't fault you for comparing it to titles like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Monster Hunter, and even Final Fantasy XIV. However, the Dragon's Dogma series, believe it or not, has never had any form of multiplayer or co-op aspect.

However, given that Dragon's Dogma 2 is more like a reboot than a traditional sequel, some players might expect to see a dedicated co-op mode in the upcoming action RPG from Capcom.

Is there co-op in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Pawns serve as your AI party members in Dragons Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

There is no co-op multiplayer mode in Dragon's Dogma 2 as it is strictly a single-player-only title with a few asymmetric multiplayer elements. Instead of having a traditional co-op mode, the title allows you to share your custom pawn with your friends and other players online to help them on their adventure.

In the Dragon's Dogma sequel, pawns are equally as important as your main character, i.e., the Arisen. When you first start your playthrough, you're not only given the option to create your custom Arisen but also the main pawn that will accompany you throughout your adventure through the lands.

You can then share the custom pawn that you create with your friends if you play the game online. Much like your Arisen, your pawns also have specific vocations.

The pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2 are crafted in such a way that it almost feels as if you're playing with another player online.

Much like your Arisen, your pawns start with very little combat experience and skill but eventually get molded into fierce warriors and capable companions as you progress through the game. There are also times when pawns will end up doing something that you won't expect, like charging toward a Griffin head-on or getting crushed by a Cyclops.

Pawns serve as a good distraction when engaging with mobs of enemies (Image via Capcom)

While no amount of advancement in AI can beat the fun of playing a game in co-op with a group of friends, the pawns in Dragon's Dogma sure do come close.

It remains to be seen how Dragon's Dogma 2 evolves its predecessor's pawns system and compensates for the lack of a traditional co-op mode when it releases on March 22, 2024.

Feel free to check out our article on Dragon's Dogma 2's pre-load date and time for all platforms.