How to unlock Sorcerer and Warrior vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

Sorcerer and Warrior are two of the strongest vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. One casts incredibly potent magic, while the other wields two-handed swords, and carves through anything in its path. However, you unlock these two vocations as part of the same side quest. You can do this fairly early in the game, as well. While you don’t have to complete the quest, you can just unlock one class or the other. Although, it’s worthwhile to do both and wrap up the side quest.

We’ll give you everything you need to know about unlocking the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. It’s fairly straightforward, but depending on what party composition you have and how you play, it can be easier or harder.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Unlocking the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2

The right Pawn will lead you right to the dungeon - thanks Harry! (Image via Capcom)

You can begin unlocking the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations almost immediately upon arriving in Vernworth in Dragon's Dogma 2. Simply head to the Vocation Guild and talk to the guild leader. They’ll inform you that you can swap to anything but those two vocations - the equipment normally handed out for them appears to be in short supply.

The Vocation Guild Leader will then recommend you head off and speak to Roderick, the Weapons Merchant. He can be found in the main square. Just walk up to him, hail him, and talk to him. He’ll inform you that the cache of weapons was stolen by Goblins, and they’re likely holed up in the Trevo Mine - you need to go there to unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2.

This will make finding the location simple. (Image via Capcom)

You can see where the mine is on the map above, but there is one thing you can do to make getting there and getting to the objectives much easier. Make Vocation Frustration your primary quest, and head to the Pawn summoning stone.

Under “Advanced Pawn Search”, search for a Pawn to join your party that has Quest Knowledge. This makes finding the Sorcerer and Warrior vocation objectives much easier in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Recruit someone that fits your needs - I ran two fighters and one archer since I was playing a mage. This Pawn will walk you exactly where you need to go on the map. They’ll even guide you through the cave itself. Frankly, it’s not a challenging dungeon, but there are lots of enemies on the way. I was beset by goblins and harpies the entire road.

There are lots of goblin packs in the Trevo Mine, and some of them will throw barrels of oil and try to set you on fire - be very careful of this. It’s a linear cave, though, so you can follow the primarily straightforward path on the way to the Sorcerer and Warrior weapons.

Keep heading forward until you see a huge room with several bridges and lots of fires burning. This room features a few packs of Goblins to fight, so deal with these before moving on with the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations of Dragon's Dogma 2. You can completely miss the Archistaff in this room.

Right this way to the Archistaff. (Image via Capcom)

Head down to the bottom of this room, and you’ll find the treasure chest in a side path that extends outward. If you don’t head down there, you will completely miss it. Pop open the chest, grab the staff, and that’s the Sorcerer part of the Dragon's Dogma 2 quest done. Head back up to the top of this room and proceed down the path as normal.

Before long, you’ll come across another room filled with goblins with a locked door. We were not able to open this door, but we did open a treasure chest that holds a Greatsword. Thankfully, if you keep heading forward, it loops around and takes you back to the start of the dungeon!

Open the chest, get your greatsword, and head on out. (Image via Capcom)

Now, all you have to do is get back to Vernworth, head to the Vocation Guild Master, and turn these items in to wrap up the quest. This unlocks both the powerful Sorcerer and Warrior vocations for the rest of this Dragon's Dogma 2 playthrough.

