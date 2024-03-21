How to complete Prey for the Pack in Dragon's Dogma 2

Prey for the Pack is one of Dragon's Dogma 2’s earliest timed quests. Players will be approached by a man who fears for the life of his son. With no idea where to go, players will have to get tips or hints from the locals and puzzle out the mysterious location of his son before the wolves who captured him consume him. While this is a timed quest, it appeared to be fairly lenient - as we spent about three or four in-game days looking for the solution.

Since you will have the exact location to head to, you may not even have to question the villagers. Instead, you will be able to head right to the location of the wolf lair in Dragon's Dogma 2’s Prey for the Pack. It’s worth attempting since the game is fairly generous in terms of the amount of time given to complete it.

Tips for completing Prey for the Pack in Dragon's Dogma 2

Most townsfolk are useless (Image via Capcom)

Upon arriving in the Checkpoint Rest Town of Dragon's Dogma 2, a man will rush up to the player while exploring, afraid for the life of his son. While gathering flowers, wolves scooped up the child and ran off into the wilderness. This man is the local apothecary, so going near his shop should trigger this quest to appear.

Unfortunately, there is a time limit, but it isn’t very clear in the quest menu. All the player can see is an hourglass next to the quest itself. Players must question the locals about the location of Rodge, the apothecary’s son. Almost nobody’s information is useful, though.

If you want to get the location of the next objective in Prey for the Pack in Dragon's Dogma 2, you need to talk to the guard at the entrance to town, Rikhard. He doesn’t appear to show up until closer to noon, but when we interacted with him, he gave us the location. You can see it on the map above. On the way out of town, he volunteered the information to us.

Just take the north road to get to the yellow triangle (Image via Capcom)

Take the north road out of town as you see on the map, and then when the trail breaks south towards the quest objective, head that way. Unlike The Jadeite Orb quest in this town, you will need to fight.

You’ll head south off the main road into a little alcove with a cave nearby. Quite a few wolves exist in this area, so I recommend having some fiery attacks to deal with them. They aren’t anything special - just a standard wolf pack, so burn them all down and head into the cave.

There are more wolves down in this area, called the Putrid Cave, and it’s the final major objective for Prey for the Pack in Dragon's Dogma 2. Slaughter the wolves as they show up - it’s not a deep cave, and there are only a handful of them. You’ll know if you got here in time if you see a young boy at the end of the cave.

Get the kid home safe now (Image via Capcom)

All you have to do now is escort him back to town and receive your reward. You may still encounter enemies on the way, so guard him well. Bring him back to the Apothecary, and you can resume exploring the game without a timer.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about Capcom’s latest masterpiece in our in-depth review.