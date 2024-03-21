How to complete The Jadeite Orb in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Jadeite Orb quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a quest based on morality. Though there are no real penalties for how you act, you definitely have an important choice to make. Two merchants, one a wealthy human and the other a poor Beastern, are seeking a valuable prize named in the quest title. This item's location is a mystery, but both seek it for their own ends.

The wealthy merchant merely wishes to be more wealthy, and the Beastern wishes for his freedom. We’ll go over the location of this rare, valuable orb in Dragon's Dogma 2 and what choices you have available to complete The Jadeite Orb. This was one of the game’s more interesting quests, so let’s dive in.

Steps to complete The Jadeite Orb in Dragon's Dogma 2

This is one of two merchants who badly want this item (Image via Capcom)

You'll likely be automatically asked about The Jadeite Orb as soon as you get to the Checkpoint Rest Town. A dark-furred Beastern will come up to you and ask if you’d retrieve the item for him. Agree and head deeper into this town. You’ll come across a merchant with his backpack who will ask you the same thing. He promises a vast reward if you’ll only find the item for him. This quest requires no combat, so it doesn’t matter what vocation you pick to complete it.

There are no real hints as to The Jadeite Orb’s location other than to check with “thieves” or other disreputable people. Instead of fighting every bandit in the countryside, you don’t even have to leave this town; just head over to Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, one of the most important shops in the game.

This character will make forgeries of items, and it has a variety of random items that have incredible value. Some of these are items you’ve dropped or lost along the way. Spend 7,500 gold and buy the Jadeite Orb from him. You now have a few choices: You can give the real Jadeite Orb to the rich Merhcant in Dragon's Dogma 2, the poor merchant, or you can do something way more fun.

Ibrahim has what you need at fair prices (Image via Capcom)

Ibrahim can also make a Forgery of this item for 2,000 gold; it’ll just take two in-game days. The best solution to The Jadeite Orb in Dragon's Dogma 2 involves you making the Forgery and giving it to the rich merchant. He’ll want to prove it's the real thing, so he walks to Ibrahim, but he’ll leave for a few minutes.

Speak to Ibrahim and give him some gold. You’re going to need to give him 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, and finally 6,000, totaling to 12k. He’ll agree to lie to the merchant but won’t make a habit of it. Give away the forgery and receive the following rewards:

Give the fake to this man (Image via Capcom)

Rewards

1,000 EXP

Ring of Skullduggery

12,000 gold

That way, you get all your money back and are free to go give the real object to the Beastern toward the entrance of the town. This completes The Jadeite Orb once and for all in Dragon's Dogma 2, with the following additional rewards:

Rewards

1,000 XP

Elite Camping Kit

3,000 gold

You could easily just pick one or the other character to reward in this Dragon's Dogma 2 quest, but it felt best to rip off the rich merchant and save the life of the other character instead. The Skullduggery Ring gives you more damage when you strike from behind, and the Elite Camping Kit is an amazing, lightweight camping set for your travels.

