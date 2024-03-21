The trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a new addition, one that features a unique playstyle, something that's never seen in any action role-playing game of this scale. Unlike other classes in Dragon's Dogma 2, the trickster vocation has no direct way of dealing damage. Instead, it relies heavily on the pawns and the vocation-specific weapon, the Censer.

Dragon's Dogma 2, much like its predecessor, relies heavily on positioning and player ingenuity when it comes to its combat. While yes, you can steamroll through the game with a traditional melee class, like the Fighter or the Warrior, the more unique playstyles, like the Mystic Spearhand and the Trickster, are where Dragon's Dogma shines the most.

Unfortunately, Trickster isn't a vocation that's available to you from the start, nor is it accessible via one of the vocation guilds. Instead, you must find this vocation by exploring the open world. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to obtain the Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2?

There are two different ways to obtain the Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2. You can either get the hidden vocation by simply exploring the vast desert of Battahl, which is the second region of the map that you reach after progressing through the main story questline. Battahl is a high-level area, one that I highly recommend tackling at level 25 or above.

The Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Or, you can choose to tackle an optional side quest, which eventually leads you to the shrine where you can unlock the Trickster vocation. Do note that if you stick to the main story quests in Battahl and Bakbattahl, you will eventually reach the shrine anyway. Thus, you won't have to worry about missing out on Trickster.

That being said, here's how you can unlock the Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 early:

As you progress through Vernsworth, you will eventually come across a quest that requires you to head to Battahl.

There are two ways of getting to Battahl: you can either take an Oxcart to the checkpost and then another to Bakbattahl, or you can walk across the map.

to the checkpost and then another to Bakbattahl, or you can walk across the map. Walking to Battahl can take upwards of 20 minutes, granted you beeline to your target location without stopping to rest or fight anything.

As such, I highly recommend taking the Oxcart, at least to the checkpost.

Once you reach the checkpost, you can either pass through the gate blocking your way to Battahl using the permit letter given to you by Brant and then take another Oxcart to reach your destination.

Or, you can take the road less traveled and trek through a mountain to eventually reach the location.

To get the Trickster vocation early, you will need to choose the second option and make your way to Battahl by walking.

As you are making your way to Battahl and reach the desert after descending the plateau, you will eventually come across an old man who asks you to escort him to safety.

Should you choose to help the old man, which is entirely optional, you will eventually reach the shrine where you can unlock the Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Do note that accepting this quest will have you face off against armored Goblins, which can be challenging if you and your party aren't well-rested and properly equipped.

Completing the old man's request rewards you with a bit of XP and puts you right across a shrine. The Trickster vocation can be unlocked by simply interacting with a ghostly apparition inside the shrine.

The Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 employs a very unique playstyle, where you summon apparitions and smoke to either debuff or deal damage to enemies. Much like the Mage vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Trickster is very much a passive vocation, which is best used in conjunction with a primarily melee-focused pawn party.