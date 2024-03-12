All Dragon's Dogma 2 vocations (classes) confirmed so far

One of the most important decisions you will make in Dragon's Dogma 2 is choosing your own vocations (i.e., classes) and that of your main pawn's. Much like starting classes in other role-playing titles, vocations dictate not only your starting loadout but also your playstyle for the rest of the game, granted you don't switch to others during your playthrough.

Vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 work more or less the same way as in the original Dragon's Dogma. However, there are a few new ones added to the sequel, giving you more options for combat. Apart from Arisen, the game also gives you the option to select a starting vocation for your main pawn.

Here's everything you need to know about vocations (starting classes) in Dragon's Dogma 2.

What are vocations (classes) in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Vocations are essentially the starting classes that you get to select for your custom character in Dragon's Dogma, Arisen, and the main pawn at the start of the game.

Vocations come with their own set of abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. Similarly to classes in other RPGs, your starting vocation dictates how you will approach combat encounters in the game.

The Fighter vocation (starting class) is one of the best choices for newcomers to Dragon's Dogma (Image via Capcom)

However, one of the big differences between vocations and the traditional class system in RPGs is that it locks you into a certain playstyle, irrespective of what your stats are. If you choose the Mage vocation, you will be locked to that particular playstyle until you manually switch to a different vocation.

However, you can choose and equip different vocations and master them, either by purchasing them from specific vendors or strengthening your bond with certain vocation masters.

List of all Dragon's Dogma 2 vocations (classes)

Trickster is a newly added vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

There are 10 vocations to choose from in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Fighter: This vocation is primarily focused on melee combat, with the ability to wield heavy weapons, as well as shields. The Fighter is one of the best vocations to choose if you're new to Dragon's Dogma.

This vocation is primarily focused on melee combat, with the ability to wield heavy weapons, as well as shields. The Fighter is one of the best vocations to choose if you're new to Dragon's Dogma. Archer: The Archer vocation is all about ranged attacks. Bows in Dragon's Dogma are best when it comes to targeting weak points and dealing critical damage. However, this vocation does compromise a bit on defense to maintain agility.

The Archer vocation is all about ranged attacks. Bows in Dragon's Dogma are best when it comes to targeting weak points and dealing critical damage. However, this vocation does compromise a bit on defense to maintain agility. Thief: This vocation focuses on dealing damage via dual daggers. Thief is also one of the most agile vocations in the game, giving you the ability to accumulate a staggering amount of damage via the rapid strike ability of the daggers.

This vocation focuses on dealing damage via dual daggers. Thief is also one of the most agile vocations in the game, giving you the ability to accumulate a staggering amount of damage via the rapid strike ability of the daggers. Mage: The Mage is one of the most versatile vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. It can work as the primary damage dealer in your party, with the defense being relegated to your pawns, or it can work as support, casting spells that buff the whole party, heal them, or launch area-of-effect (AOE) magic attacks.

The Mage is one of the most versatile vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2. It can work as the primary damage dealer in your party, with the defense being relegated to your pawns, or it can work as support, casting spells that buff the whole party, heal them, or launch area-of-effect (AOE) magic attacks. Warrior: Warrior is an advanced version of the Fighter vocation, with higher strength and encumbrance but lower agility. Warriors are masters of melee combat, capable of wielding heavy dual-handed weapons, and also tank through enemy counterattacks. Using this vocation is the equivalent of using Greatswords in Monster Hunter games.

Warrior is an advanced version of the Fighter vocation, with higher strength and encumbrance but lower agility. Warriors are masters of melee combat, capable of wielding heavy dual-handed weapons, and also tank through enemy counterattacks. Using this vocation is the equivalent of using Greatswords in Monster Hunter games. Sorcerer: Sorcerer is basically the same as Mage but focused primarily on offense. This is the vocation that you would want to go full "battle-mage."

Sorcerer is basically the same as Mage but focused primarily on offense. This is the vocation that you would want to go full "battle-mage." Magick Archer: The Magick Archer is a hybrid between Mage and Archer, with the ability to summon magickal arrows, which can be used both offensively and defensively.

The Magick Archer is a hybrid between Mage and Archer, with the ability to summon magickal arrows, which can be used both offensively and defensively. Mystic Spearhand: The Mystic Spearhand vocation combines magick abilities with the flexibility of the twin-spear moveset. This vocation is exclusively available for the Arisen and not for the pawns.

The Mystic Spearhand vocation combines magick abilities with the flexibility of the twin-spear moveset. This vocation is exclusively available for the Arisen and not for the pawns. Trickster: Trickster is a new vocation added to Dragon's Dogma 2, which uses a unique weapon called the Censer. This weapon allows you to conjure illusions and smoke, which act as both offensive and defensive options.

Trickster is a new vocation added to Dragon's Dogma 2, which uses a unique weapon called the Censer. This weapon allows you to conjure illusions and smoke, which act as both offensive and defensive options. Warfarer: The Warfarer is essentially an all-rounder vocation that has abilities from all the previous classes but doesn't excel in any specific one. Warfarer is basically a blank slate, which you can transform into a hybrid of different playstyles.

The Archer vocation rewards patience and skillful play at the cost of reduced defensive attributes (Image via Capcom)

Upon starting a fresh playthrough, you will only have the option to choose between the four primary vocations: Fighter, Archer, Thief, and Mage. However, later in the game's main story progression, you will gain the ability to choose and switch between the other advanced vocations.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).