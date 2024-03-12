Capcom's highly anticipated sequel, Dragon's Dogma 2, comes out on March 22, 2024. A lot of people have been looking forward to the game, and many believe that it will be one of the biggest RPGs of 2024. Players are waiting with bated breath to jump into the game's sprawling open world and try out all the different Vocations and builds.

If anything, Dragon's Dogma 2 is huge. Everything we've seen so far indicates that this game will suck up people's time. Now, when a game requires that much time, it needs to be good to keep the players engaged. Thankfully, all the different Vocations in the game have a ton of build potential. Players will constantly find themselves making new characters to try out different play styles and classes.

Additionally, Capcom has also released a free character creator for Dragon's Dogma 2. Whatever you create will carry over to the game when it releases. Moreover, the sheer attention to detail and endless possibilities of DD2's character creator have brought out the community's creative side.

While the character creator was intended to get people ready for the game, the players have found other uses for it. Character builds for Dragon's Dogma 2 have stormed social media, and players are showing off unique models. The creator is so advanced that some have even been able to make a lifelike character of themselves in the game.

While most people have been making unique character models, some have used this amazing tool to make truly iconic figures. Characters from The Lord of the Rings, your favorite video game protagonists, and even antagonists have all been brought to life by gifted community members. Let's look at 20 iconic characters you can create in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here are 20 iconic characters you can create in Dragon's Dogma 2

1) Samwise Gamgee

Dragon's Dogma 2 players could not ask for a better companion than Samwise Gamgee himself.

2) Drax the Destroyer

Most people would feel a lot safer with Drax the Destroyer having their back in battle.

3) Bronn of the Blackwater

Bronn of the Blackwater, the thieving knight, is one of the most well-liked characters in Game of Thrones. In Dragon's Dogma 2, you can create one for yourself and take him on your adventures.

4) Frodo Baggins

If Samwise Gamgee doesn't fit into your party, the bravest hobbit of them all, Frodo Baggins, might.

5) Khal Drogo

Khal Drogo byu/Grisvalpet inDragonsDogma2 Expand Post

The leader of the Dothraki, a man among men, Khal Drogo, will be an easy fit on almost any DD2 team.

6) Rengar from League Of Legends

Rengar has also been brought to life in DD2's fantasy land thanks to the efforts of the talented community.

7) Geralt of Rivia

While Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator doesn't do justice to Geralt, it does enough to make it seem like the White Wolf can be a member of your party.

8) Daenerys

Nothing is more badass than having the Mother of Dragons be your pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.

9) Zeus

The character creator of DD2 can make Zeus feel so threatening that you can almost hear him say his iconic line from God of War 2, "Even now, as you draw your last breath, you continue to defy me?"

10) Gandalf the Grey

The original story revived him as Gandalf the White, and DD2 has now turned the legendary wizard into Gandalf the Pawn.

11) Detective Raphaël Ambrosius Costeau from Disco Elysium

Our beloved, dysfunctional detective is back to solve even more mysteries in Dragon's Dogma 2.

12) Thor from God of War Ragnarok

The DD2 rendition of Thor could've been him post Odin's defeat if his father hadn't completely wiped his existence.

13) Battle Beast

Spread fear among your enemies by having the Battle Beast be your pawn in battle. Hopefully, the beast will find some worthy opponents this time around.

14) Guts

If Dragon's Dogma 2 has a greatsword, then we can expect a lot of anime fans to run the Guts build.

15) Aragorn

Aragorn byu/NotTebi14 inDragonsDogma2 Expand Post

After braving the dangers of Middle-earth, Aragorn has now arrived to help you defeat the beasts of Dragon's Dogma 2.

16) Nero from Devil May Cry

While he won't have access to his usual weapons, having a badass character from Devil May Cry in your party should still feel pretty comforting.

17) Astarion from BG3

Love him or hate him, the High Elf Rogue has come to life in DD2 and will surely be used as a pawn by many.

18) Ranni from Elden Ring

Even though she doesn't have two faces in DD2, having a maiden like Ranni on your team should bolster your magical firepower.

19) Thorfinn from Vinland Saga

While the original Thorfinn might not have any enemies, the one that you can create and put on your team will surely be making some.

20) Kratos

The greatest general in Sparta's history, the Ghost of Sparta, Kratos, has finally made it to DD2 thanks to the efforts made by the community. Hopefully, builds around this character will deliver that sense of badassery that God of War did.

The character creator is not even a week old yet, and we've already seen so many iconic characters get recreated in the game. It'll be interesting to see how many more characters the community will give us as time passes.

