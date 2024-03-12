Dragon's Dogma 2, the much-awaited sequel to Capcom's original DD, will arrive on March 22, 2024. Preorders for the game are already open, and people seem excited about this title. Capcom has been diligently marketing the game, and unlike the first title, DD2 has a lot of hype surrounding it, with the trailers having done a lot for the game's image.

However, it has been noted that the gameplay shown is more often than not done with a party of four. This leads us to ask: Does Dragon's Dogma 2 have multiplayer? Let's take a look.

Can you play multiplayer in Dragon's Dogma 2?

DD2 has some big shoes to fill (Image via Capcom)

While the four-party system did give a few fans hope of playing with friends, they'll be disappointed to find that Dragon's Dogma 2 will not have multiplayer. Instead, the four-man parties that you see in the trailers follow a system known as the Pawn system.

The Pawn system will allow you to have AI-controlled characters on your team. These companions will help you during quests and battles. They are also fully customizable, and you can travel with up to three at a time. While you can share these characters online, that is the only multiplayer feature that Dragon's Dogma 2 will have.

The game will probably never get multiplayer either. Dragon's Dogma has always been a single-player adventure with a fascinating open world. While the Pawn system seems like it has potential, it should be noted that it has been designed for single-player.

So until the developers reveal otherwise, Dragon's Dogma 2 will not have multiplayer at launch.

Magic awaits you in DD2 (Image via Capcom)

The game's director, Hideaki Itsuno, has stated that he hopes to build on everything the first game put forward. Well, the original Dragon's Dogma was a hit due to its excellent systems and combat.

The sequel seems to have plenty of that. However, we do have to note that the first game was more of a niche title, while the upcoming sequel is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2024.

As such, Capcom's much-awaited action RPG has some high expectations to live up to. There will be plenty of Vocations to pick from and exploring to do, but the sequel needs to be packed with interesting content for it to live up to the hype.

Check out our other titles covering this title:

DD2 pre-load date and time || Will DD2 be on Xbox Game Pass? || Is DD2 Deluxe Edition worth buying?