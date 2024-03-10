Will players find Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass

Fans want to know whether they'll be able to play Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass. This title has been steadily climbing the list of most anticipated games of 2024. The good news is that the wait is nearly over. Hideaki Itsuno, the creative force behind the flashy action of Devil May Cry and the original Dragon's Dogma, is returning for the second part with Dragon's Dogma 2. It will launch on March 22, 2024.

While slaying foes and exploring a vast fantasy world sounds perfect, if you want to know whether you'll be able to play Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass, continue reading.

Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass: Will it be available at launch?

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. The sequel is set for release on March 22, 2024, with pre-loads starting two days prior on March 20th.

Unfortunately, Game Pass users won't be able to play it from day one. However, we have seen games like Monster Hunter Rise join the service after its release. Dragon's Dogma 2 could potentially arrive on Game Pass later, as Capcom has kept options open.

What platforms will Dragon's Dogma 2 be available on?

Although one can't find Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass, a post on X revealed that the game will be available on the following platforms at launch:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC via Steam

Unfortunately, we do not see Capcom's latest title on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox Series One. Fans will have to upgrade to a newer-gen system to play this game.

More information about Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 features improved visuals (Image via Capcom)

Although fans won't find Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass at launch, here are some key features about the game to keep the hype train going:

World: The adventure unfolds in Gransys, the same fantasy realm from the first game. However, this time, it's four times larger.

The adventure unfolds in Gransys, the same fantasy realm from the first game. However, this time, it's four times larger. Character Creation: Get ready to personalize your hero–the character creator is here to let you unleash your inner fashionista.

Get ready to personalize your hero–the character creator is here to let you unleash your inner fashionista. Party Up!: The beloved pawn system returns. Hire AI companions (pawns) to customize your party and conquer foes together.

The beloved pawn system returns. Hire AI companions (pawns) to customize your party and conquer foes together. Combat Evolved: Expect a familiar but refined combat system with light and heavy attacks, skills, and a new twist–vocation-specific Covation Actions that add strategic depth.

Expect a familiar but refined combat system with light and heavy attacks, skills, and a new twist–vocation-specific Covation Actions that add strategic depth. Go Big or Go Home: Climbing massive monsters like a pint-sized titan is back, and it looks more epic than ever.

Climbing massive monsters like a pint-sized titan is back, and it looks more epic than ever. Engine Power: Dragon's Dogma 2 is built on the RE Engine, the same tech behind stunning games like Resident Evil 7. Expect stellar visuals with impressive cutscenes.

So, while Game Pass players might have to wait a bit longer to journey into the vast world of Gransys, there's always a chance Dragon's Dogma 2 might join the hunt later on. Keep your eyes peeled, Arisen, and we'll be sure to sound the horn the moment Capcom unleashes Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass.