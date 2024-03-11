Is Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

The latest RPG offering from Capcom, Dragon's Dogma 2, is right around the corner, with the game set for a March 22, 2024, release. While the Dragon's Dogma series isn't as well-known as other major Capcom IPs, i.e., Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter, the upcoming sequel seems to have garnered a lot of popularity ahead of its release.

Admittedly, the original Dragon's Dogma was a niche title, one that garnered a cult-classic status over the last decade. However, with Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom aims to break the series' cult classic mold and make the franchise well-known among mainstream audiences, akin to the Japanese publisher's other IPs.

Much like previous Capcom releases, Dragon's Dogma 2 is offered in multiple editions. Here's a look at the different Dragon's Dogma 2 editions and the bonuses they offer to help you decide whether the pricier Deluxe Edition is worth buying or if you should stick with the Standard Edition.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

All Dragon's Dogma 2 editions detailed

Gamers may be wondering whether to buy the Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition or simply stick with the Standard Edition. With the game's looming release date, some might be thinking of pre-ordering the upcoming sequel, especially with Capcom offering exclusive pre-order bonus weapons.

Expand Tweet

However, when faced with the choice of different editions, it can be tricky to decide which one you should invest your hard-earned money in. Here's a detailed look at all the different editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses (including the Deluxe Edition exclusive cosmetic)

A Boon for Adventurers pack

The A Boon for Adventurers pack includes the following items:

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping gear

Dragon's Dogma music & sound collection - Custom sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy lure item

Heartfelt Pendant - A thoughtful gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change pawn inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to spend beyond the Rift

As for the pre-order bonus, it includes the Superior Weapons Quartet for both Standard and Deluxe Edition owners and Ring of Assurance exclusively for Deluxe Edition owners.

Should you buy Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition?

Now, to address the real elephant in the room, should you get the Deluxe Edition, or should you just save those 10 bucks by opting for the Standard Edition? Well, in my opinion, go for the Deluxe Edition since it comes with not only the character editor but also the music and sound collection. How can anyone say no to that?

Expand Tweet

Jokes aside, you should be fine with either the Standard or Deluxe Edition of Dragon's Dogma 2 if all you want to do is play the base game. If you're okay with missing out on the Deluxe Edition exclusive bonuses, which I should note can also be purchased later as standalone DLCs, it's best to simply buy the Standard Edition.

However, if you're a diehard fan of the series and want access to everything Capcom has to offer with Dragon's Dogma 2, paying the additional $10 for exclusive in-game rewards isn't that bad of a deal.