Is Dragon's Dogma 2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to arrive on various platforms on March 22, 2024, but you might ask if the Nintendo Switch is one of them. You may have previously embarked throughout Gransys as the Arisen and want to experience the follow-up title on your Nintendo hand-held console. A grand journey awaits you, Arisen, should you heed the call of your destiny.

Unfortunately, Dragon's Dogma 2 will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch. It's sad news for those Arisens looking forward to experiencing the upcoming RPG and embarking on an adventure throughout Gransys once more.

This article will explore why Capcom's latest title will not reach Nintendo's home console. Keep reading Arisen, and be careful of the wrath of the mighty Dragon.

Why will Dragon's Dogma 2 not see a release on the Nintendo Switch?

Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen! (Image via Capcom)

The Switch is almost seven years old, and its hardware is outdated to support many modern video games. Dragon's Dogma 2 uses Capcom's in-house RE Engine, a game engine that has received praise for its ability to provide outstanding and realistic visuals.

The Switch's hardware is way too weak to render all the lighting, effects, and textures simultaneously. Hence, Capcom's latest RPG will not make its way to the console. The game may be launched on the rumored Switch 2 when the device sees the light of day.

What platforms will Dragon's Dogma 2 be available on?

The map of Capcom's latest action-adventure title is bigger compared to the first Dragon's Dogma game (Image via Capcom)

Although you cannot play Dragon's Dogma on your Switch console, you can still explore Gransys and take out the vicious beasts roaming its landscapes on the following platforms.

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

PC via Steam

Pre-orders for Dragon's Dogma 2 are still going if you want to add the game to your library before its launch.

Similar games that you can play on Nintendo Switch

You will be aided by your Pawns when you fight the various enemies in the game (Image via Capcom)

Don't be disheartened for being unable to play Capcom's upcoming RPG on your Nintendo Switch, as we bring you a few alternatives to enjoy.

Monster Hunter Rise

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

These are some of the best RPGs you can play on your Nintendo Switch console, providing you with a memorable adventure.