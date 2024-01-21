5 RPGs to play while waiting for Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment showcased its upcoming RPG Avowed during the Xbox Developer Direct 2024. The game is set to be released during Fall 2024 on Xbox series X/S and PC. The video detailed the various combat features of the title, including gameplay and combat using wands, swords, guns, and a few other weaponry.

2024 might be considered the year of role-playing games because of the various titles arriving in this category. This year promises several exciting releases for RPG fans, including a remake of Persona 3 and the long-awaited sequel to Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen.

With Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed added to the list, here are a few similar RPGs you can play while waiting for its launch.

Recommended RPGs to play while waiting for Avowed

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

You take the role of the Dragonborn in Skyrim (Image via Bethesda)

Bethesda Studio's 2011 RPG became a worldwide phenomenon when it was released. The fifth installment of the Elder Scrolls saga whisked you away to the snowy province of Skyrim. You are the Dragonborn, the warrior destined to defeat the divine entity, Alduin, the World Eater.

Skyrim's main plotline can lack at times, but the game more than makes up for it with amazing site content. The various parts of the province, from the snow-covered desolate mountains of Winterhold to the lush green plains of Whiterun, are replete with interesting side quests and environmental storytelling that delves deeper into the overall Elder Scrolls lore.

Skyrim is one of the best games to experience while you wait for Avowed, as the number of mods it has and the fantastic adventure can have you invested for hundreds of hours.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Night City's dark dystopian world holds many dangers and secrets (Image via CDPR)

The gloomy yet neon-colored streets of Night City are full of well-written quests, combat-oriented gigs, and other activities to immerse yourself in for hours. Playing as a mercenary named V, you can engage with numerous people inhabiting the neon-lit metropolis, and your decisions heavily affect many of them.

Despite its initial shortcomings, CDPR completely overhauled the game with its 2.0 and 2.1 updates, which were released in 2023. Many new and missing features were added, including a working metro railway system and vehicular combat. Cyberpunk 2077, alongside its Phantom DLC expansion, is an RPG you can dive into till Avowed arrives.

3) Fallout: New Vegas

New Vegas is considered by many as the best Fallout title (Image via Obsidian/Bethesda)

Obsidian Entertainment's 2010 release in the Fallout franchise garnered critical acclaim, and for good reasons. You are a courier who gets shot and left for dead by mobster Benny. After creating your character, the barren wastelands of Mojave are yours to explore as you see fit. You can visit this masterpiece while awaiting the studio's upcoming RPG, Avowed.

The world of Fallout: New Vegas alters based on your activities. You can choose to support any of the groups, such as the Legion or the NCR, or seize control of the land. The gameplay in New Vegas is identical to Fallout 3, but Obsidian overhauled the narrative with outstanding writing in both main and side quests, earning much praise for it.

4) The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Morrowind takes you to the nation of the Dark Elves of Tamriel (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, which arrived in 2002, may feel outdated by today's standards, but it was a revolutionary title in the genre. The game is set in the northeastern section of Tamriel and takes you through Morrowind, the homeland of the Dunmer (Dark Elves).

Morrowind provides complete freedom on how you want to approach various scenarios as you progress through a set of interesting side quests and a main plot that is brimming with mystery and plot twists. The Elder Scrolls franchise is well known for its deep lore, and this title contains plenty of it. In summation, Morrowind is one of the best RPGs to play while you wait for Avowed.

5) The Outer Worlds

Obsidian's space opera takes you to various planets (Image via Obsidian)

Obsidian's masterclass storytelling is quite apparent in their 2019 space opera RPG, The Outer Worlds. Taking place in an alternative future, the game takes you to the Halcyon star system. The game was on offer during the Epic Games Store holiday giveaway 2023, which means many have picked it up.

If you seek an enjoyable narrative-driven experience until Obsidian's Avowed arrives later in 2024, The Outer Worlds is the game for you. It boasts excellent side quests and characters, as well as a basic but hard gameplay cycle. You are a space explorer who must travel to several worlds with your trusted crew and take on exciting assignments.

Avowed is set to be released in the fall of 2024 and will be exclusive to the Xbox consoles and PC. Here's our coverage of games set to release throughout 2024.

