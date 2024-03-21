How to share pawns with friends in Dragon's Dogma 2

As players create their powerful pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2, they will undoubtedly want to share them with their friends online. After all, having an incredibly strong ally can make the game much easier for players who aren’t used to this style of gameplay or its awkward, abrupt difficulty spikes.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to share pawns with your friends in Dragon's Dogma 2, but there is an unfortunate catch. We’ll give you everything you need to know about this handy feature so you can travel with your close friends online - albeit in the form of an automated NPC.

Steps to share pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2

For example, you could search for "BSLG6RNIZNU3" on PS5 and get my Pawn (Image via Capcom)

There’s only one catch if you want to share pawns in Dragon's Dogma 2. This game does not support cross-platform sharing. So if I want to use the power of my friend's level 40 Pawn, I unfortunately cannot do that because they’re playing on the PC, and I’m on the PlayStation 5. However, it’s still incredibly easy to share with your friends on the same platform.

Since there is no multiplayer in this game, sharing Pawns is the next closest thing you’ll get in Dragon's Dogma 2. To start, you simply need to be at any of the Grand Riftstones that exist in the world - in our case, the Grand Riftstone of Vermund in Vernworth. Just complete these steps to unlock a friend’s NPC:

Interact with Grand Riftstone, and then do so again to reach the menu

Search by Pawn ID

Type in the Pawn ID your friend gave you

Select “Summon Pawn”

You can also see the NPC’s vocation, their stats, equipment, and much more. Additionally, you could wind up with NPCs that have vocations you have yet to unlock, such as, theoretically, Sorcerer and Warrior.

It's easy to summon a shared pawn if you add them to your favorites (Image via Capcom)

This character will then travel with you until you replace them with someone else or dismiss them. If your friends are active in this game, you may want to periodically re-summon them to gain potentially higher-level versions of that NPC. Since only your Pawn levels up in Dragon's Dogma 2, you do need to replace allies from time to time.

If you want to make it easy to re-summon these allies, have them join your party once, and then head into “View Previous Hires” in the Grand Riftstone menu. You can click on anyone you’ve got on that list and select “Add to favorites”. That way, they’re always ready to be summoned at a moment’s notice.

