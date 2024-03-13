Stellar Blade is a new action-adventure title from Shift Up which was initially stated to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Xbox One. Exclusivity always attracts much negative attention, which is why the whole fanbase is wondering which release platforms the game will be available on and whether an Xbox release is on the cards.

This article aims to inform players whether Stellar Blade is coming to Xbox.

Is Stellar Blade coming to Xbox?

Xbox players won't be seeing this title on their platform (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No, Stellar Blade cannot come to Xbox as it's a PlayStation Exclusive. This has upset many players, as is the case with all the awaited titles released as exclusives. As the game was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, it was somewhat expected that this exclusivity was imminent. Preorders went live on February 7, 2024, for PlayStation users.

Why is Stellar Blade a PlayStation exclusive?

Shift Up CEO expressed his thoughts about the PlayStation exclusivity in an interview (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

In an interview with Famitsu, Kim Hyun Tae, Shift Up's CEO and Project lead for Stellar Blade, stated that the team wanted to provide the best gaming experience on just one platform and came to an understanding that PlayStation was the best choice.

Kim Hyun Tae stated:

"When deciding which platform to use, we came to the conclusion that the PS5 would provide the most optimal gaming experience. The aim is to enhance the sense of immersion by making full use of the loading speed of the SSD and the adaptive trigger function of DualSense"

When asked if being a personal fan of PlayStation influenced the exclusivity decision, Kim Hyun Tae replied:

"Yes. I liked games even before the PlayStation came out, but back then I didn't have a lot of money... It wasn't until the PlayStation that I started playing games in earnest. For that reason, it was a piece of hardware that had a great deal of significance in shaping my personal values about games."

Stellar Blade Release date announced

Expand Tweet

This PlayStation-exclusive title from Shift Up will be released on April 26, 2024, while the preload will go live on April 19, 2024. The hack-and-slash style here is somewhat reminiscent of the Automata series.

Featuring some stunning visuals along with adrenaline-pumping combat, which is all set around a sci-fi setting, this third-person perspective release from Shift Up shows off the glamorous character models that players consider to be eye candy.