Stellar Blade pre-load date and time revealed

Stellar Blade, the upcoming character-action game developed by Korean developer Shift Up and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, finally has an official pre-load date and time. Announced back in 2020, Stellar Blade has shaped up into one of the most hotly anticipated releases of 2024.

Thanks to the game's pre-orders going live on PS5, we now know its pre-load date and time. Developed exclusively for the PlayStation 5 system, the title is scheduled to come out on April 26, 2024, with the pre-load going live roughly a week prior.

Here's everything you need to know about Shift Up and PlayStation's upcoming action game's pre-load date and time, potential file size, and more.

When can you pre-load Stellar Blade?

The official pre-load date, courtesy of PlayStation Store on PS5 (Image via PlayStation 5 || Sportskeeda)

Pre-load for Stellar Blade on PlayStation 5 is scheduled to go live on April 19, 2024, at midnight local time. While most games, both first-party exclusives as well as third-party, allow pre-loading roughly 72 hours before the official release date, Shift Up's upcoming action game is giving players roughly a week's time to pre-download the title.

As for the file size on the PS5, given it's a semi-open world game built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, it should be somewhere between 50 to 70 GBs. And if Shift Up manages to do a good job with compression, the file size would probably be around 45-50 GBs, similar to Neowiz's souls-like RPG, Lies of P.

However, take these numbers with a grain of salt since this is mere speculation and not official information from Shift Up or PlayStation.

How to pre-load Stellar Blade on PS5?

Pre-loading games on PlayStation consoles is a very straightforward process and you can even set your console to automatically pre-download a game prior to its release. However, do note that in order to automate the process of pre-loading games, you will need to leave your PS5 in rest mode.

That being said, here's how you can pre-load Stellar Blade on your PS5:

Make sure you have the game pre-purchased on your PSN account.

Once you confirm your pre-order, head to your PlayStation Library and search for the game.

and search for the game. Click on the game's tile and select Download .

. Once the download is complete, you can start playing the game as soon as it releases, i.e., midnight local time.

Check out our pre-order guide for Stellar Blade for more details on different editions and pre-order bonuses of Shift Up and PlayStation's upcoming action game.