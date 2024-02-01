Stellar Blade release date, pre-order details, platforms, and more explored

The Stellar Blade release date and pre-order details have finally been released by developer Shift Up and PlayStation. Coming from a rather unknown studio, the Stellar Blade announcement in 2019 left many fans excited about the brand-new character-action game. Since then, the game has become one of the most hotly anticipated releases of 2024.

Developed by Korea-based development studio, Shift Up, the game was initially announced under the title Project Eve. Coming from the same creator who created illustrations for Blade & Soul, the character and enemy designs look quite impressive in the upcoming title. While the game was expected to come out in 2024, it recently got a confirmed release date.

The Stellar Blade release date and pre-order details come from the recently held PlayStation State of Play, where it also received a lengthy gameplay overview trailer. Here's everything you need to know about the Stellar Blade release date, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more.

What is the official Stellar Blade release date?

Stellar Blade is scheduled to come out on April 26, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Neither Shift Up nor Sony have given any official statement on whether the game will be a timed exclusive or remain locked to the PS5 console platform. As such, a PC release is currently not confirmed.

Additionally, Stellar Blade is a current-gen-only title, meaning it won't be coming out on the PlayStation 4. This isn't surprising considering PlayStation's recent push for PS5-only titles. While Stellar Blade is built on Unreal Engine 4, it does seem to be using a more advanced iteration of that game engine, delivering some really breathtaking visuals.

Stellar Blade pre-order details

Following the Stellar Blade release date announcement, PlayStation also published details on the game's pre-orders, which are scheduled to go live on February 7, 2024, at 10 am EST / 7 am PST. According to PlayStation's official blog post, Shift Up's upcoming action game will be available in two different editions:

The Deluxe Edition. (Image via Shift Up, PlayStation)

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus (cosmetics)

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus (cosmetics)

Stargazer Suit for Eve

Stargazer Wear for Adam

Stargazer Coat for Lily

Half-Rim Glasses for Eve

Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for Eve

Stargazer Pack for the Drone

2,000 SP EXP

5,000 Gold in-game currency

The pre-order bonuses include the following cosmetics:

Planet Diving Suit for Eve

Classic Round Glasses for Eve

Ear Armor Earrings for Eve

PlayStation and Shift Up will reveal more information regarding the pre-load times, file size, etc., close to the game's release on April 26, 2024, on PlayStation 5.