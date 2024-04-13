Stellar Blade file size, platforms, pre-order details, and more explored

The Stellar Blade file size is finally public knowledge, just a few days ahead of the game's upcoming release. A product of Korean developer Shift Up and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Steller Blade has attracted a lot of attention from players worldwide due to its fascinating character designs, action-packed combat system, and Nier-inspired story.

With the game's release being right around the corner, it's natural that many players will be curious about Stellar Blade's download size on the PS5. Given that it's an Unreal Engine 4 game (which usually comes with rather hefty file sizes), many players might expect at least 50 to 60 gigabytes of download, if not more.

However, it seems Shift Up made sure players won't have to stare at the download screen for too long. The Stellar Blade file size is way smaller than most recent UE4 titles.

Stellar Blade file size on PS5

Despite the Unreal Engine 4 build, the Stellar Blade file size comes at a mere 30.448 GB on the PlayStation 5. For comparison, two of the most recent Unreal Engine 4 games, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, featured file sizes far exceeding 50 gigabytes on the PS5, with FF7 Rebirth being 145.7 GB.

Stellar Blade is Shift Up's very first foray into the AAA console games. Taking that into consideration, the upcoming action RPG seems to be quite a polished and visually impressive offering. The studio also seems to be very confident in their craft as it released a playable demo of the game roughly a month before its official release.

The demo came in with a download size of roughly 15 gigabytes on the PS5, which is quite small in comparison to other PS demos that were released recently. The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo came with a whopping 46 gigabyte download. As such, the official Stellar Blade file size being small isn't that surprising.

Stellar Blade pre-order details

Stellar Blade, much like other flagship PlayStation exclusives, is offered in multiple different editions, alongside some cool in-game unlocks as pre-order bonuses. Surprisingly enough, the $80 Deluxe Edition for the game does not come with the official artbook and soundtrack combo, something that's quite common among premium editions.

Here's a breakdown of the different editions of Stellar Blade and the pre-order bonuses:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition (79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Half-rim Glasses for EVE

Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE

Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily

Stargazer Pack for the Drone

2,000 SP EXP

5,000 Gold in-game currency

The pre-order bonus includes:

Planet Diving Suit for EVE

Classic Round Glasses for EVE

Ear Armour Earrings for EVE

Although there has been some controversy regarding the game's protagonist, EVE, and how she has been portrayed, the hype and excitement surrounding Shift Up's upcoming action RPG hasn't dulled. And judging by the overwhelmingly positive reception of the demo, it seems Stellar Blade is on track to become one of the best releases of 2024.

Stellar Blade is scheduled to be released on April 26, 2024, exclusively for the PS5, with the game's pre-load going live on April 19, 2024.