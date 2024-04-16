Is Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition might be quite enticing to fans who are eagerly waiting for Shift Up's upcoming action RPG. Coming exclusively to PS5 on April 26, 2024, Stellar Blade is easily one of this year's most hotly anticipated games, not only for the rather unique character designs but also due to its main inspiration being the criminally underrated Nier: Automata.

Shift Up gave fans a taste of the game with the recently released demo for Stellar Blade, which featured access to the opening chapter of the game as well as a fun "Boss Challenge" mode. Apart from the short story segment as well as limited gameplay systems, the demo also showcased the game's customization elements.

One of the best aspects of the game's customization system has to be the numerous unique outfits that players will have access to for the protagonist - EVE. And if you want even more options on that front, Stellar Balde Digital Deluxe Edition delivers just that. However, do the exclusive outfits make the $80 version worth getting?

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Is Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition worth getting?

Given the Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition is only $10 over the Standard Edition and comes with not only exclusive cosmetics - the Stargazer set for EVE but also for companion NPCs like Adam and Lily, it's worth getting. However, if you're okay with missing out on the exclusive cosmetics, you should be perfectly fine with the Standard Edition.

Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via Shift Up || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Deluxe Edition also comes with additional SP EXP, which is the resource used to unlock new skills for EVE, and can be used to get a small boost at the start of the game. However, it's not a big amount that Standard Edition owners will have to worry about missing out on.

What is included in Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition?

Apart from the base game, the Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition comes packed with the aforementioned exclusive cosmetics for EVE, Adam, and Lily (Stargazer outfits). Additionally, the $80 version of the game comes with additional in-game currency and SP EXP, and also exclusive accessories for EVE, which have their passive perks.

Stellar Blade Standard Edition and the pre-order cosmetics (Image via Shift Up || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Here's a breakdown of the two editions of Stellar Blade:

Stellar Blade Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Half-rim Glasses for EVE

Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE

Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily

Stargazer Pack for the Drone

2,000 SP EXP

5,000 Gold in-game currency

As for the pre-order bonus, that also includes a set of exclusive cosmetics for EVE:

Planet Diving Suit for EVE

Classic Round Glasses for EVE

Ear Armour Earrings for EVE

Do note that the pre-order cosmetics are available to both Standard Edition as well as Digital Deluxe Edition owners of Stellar Blade, that is as long as the game is purchased before the official release date.

