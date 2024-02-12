How to get Musharna in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

If you want to get Musharna in Pokemon GO, catch Munna and evolve it into Musharna. The same method applies to getting its shiny form. The Spotlight Hour event featuring Munna will be held from 6 PM to 7 PM local time on February 13, 2023. Thanks to the 2X Catch Candy event bonus, you will have a greater chance of collecting Pokemon Candies, which is essential to evolve a Pokemon in the game.

The Spotlight Hour is a one-hour event where the featured Pocket Monster will spawn more frequently in the wild. Although the shiny odds will not be boosted, there is a chance to find a shiny Munna. That said, here's how to get regular and shiny Musharna.

How to get Musharna in Pokemon GO?

Musharna looks like a human child (Image via TPC)

During Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour, you can catch a Munna and give it 50 Candy and a Unova Stone to evolve into a Musharna. The event bonus, double Catch Candy, will help you gather the necessary consumables. However, acquiring a Unova Stone will be challenging.

Although there is no surefire way to get the stone, you can complete the weekly Field Research Breakthrough tasks and defeat Team GO Rocket leaders like Giovanni. These activities sometimes reward you with the item.

Since Munna will appear in high numbers in the wild, you can utilize Pokemon GO Lure Modules and Incense to attract them to your location. While the former can be activated by attaching it to a PokeStop, the latter can be used on your avatar.

These resources will help you catch more Munna, and the more you catch them, the more Candy you get, which is essential to evolving Munna into Musharna.

You can feed a Pinap Berry to a wild Pokemon before catching it to receive more Pokemon Candy. This strategy is quite helpful, and when you meet the evolution requirements, all you will need is a Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna.

How to get Shiny Musharna in Pokemon GO

Overview of a Shiny Psychic-type Pokemon (Image via TPC)

Once you catch a Shiny Munna, feed it 25 Candy and use a Unova Stone to evolve it into a Shiny Musharna. The shiny odds during the Spotlight Hour event will remain the same. However, the spawn rate of regular Munna will be boosted.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

get all Oricorio forms || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || Chansey Best moveset and counters || defeat Incarnate Forme Enamorus || get Furfrou (Heart Trim)

Poll : Do you know how to get Musharna, Candy, and Unova Stone? Yes No 0 votes