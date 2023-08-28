What are the best PvP IVs for Groudon in Pokemon GO?

With 2023 Pokemon GO Fest Global, it is safe to say that trainers worldwide enjoyed every bit of the biggest annual event of Pokemon GO. Niantic also brought Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre back to Primal Raids around the same time as the Global GO Fest. If you have managed to catch a Groudon with decent stats, you are in for a fun ride.

Groudon is one of the most powerful Pocket Monsters in the mainline Pokemon franchise. It is no different in this mobile AR title.

A dual Ground and Fire elemental typing combination provides a wide typing coverage for you to efficiently counter your enemies. However, besides elemental typing advantage, your Pokemon’s PvP IVs play a crucial role in determining its performance on the battlefield.

In this article, we will take a look at the PvP IVs for Groudon in Pokemon GO and will walk you through the build that will give you the best results on the battlefield

Groudon in Pokemon GO: Best PvP IVs in the GO Battle League

Let us first understand what IVs in this game signify. This will help you get your feet wet before diving into the pool's deep end. IV stands for Individual Value. There is one IV associated with every base statistic of a creature – Base Attack, Base Defense, and Base Stamina.

The base statistics for any Pocket Monster of a given species will always be identical. It is the Individual Value that makes them unique. The three Individual Values as a whole are referred to as the appraisal of a creature. Every critter in this game can have a maximum appraisal of 15 for each base stat.

Let us consider the base stats of Groudon in Pokemon GO:

Attack : 270

: 270 Defense : 228

: 228 Stamina: 205

If you get yourself a Groudon with perfect IVs, each of these base stats would have 15 added to them.

Attack + IV (attack) : 285

: 285 Defense + IV (defense) : 243

: 243 Stamina + IV (stamina): 220

For most creatures in the Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokemon GO PvP, a perfect appraisal is not ideal. You see, these PvP formats have Combat Power (CP) caps.

The Great League is capped at 1,500, and the Ultra League is capped at 2,500. So, you cannot use creatures that exceed the Combat Power limit in these leagues.

The catch CP of a Groudon is always greater than 1,500. Owing to its high catch CP, you cannot use Groudon in the Great League. However, you can consider using it in the Ultra and Master Leagues of the GO Battle League.

If you take a 15/15/15 Groudon for the Ultra League, its CP will not be where you would desire it to be - close to 2,500. It will exceed the CP limit if it is weather-boosted, or the critter will fail to hit the sweet spot due to CP inflation.

This is where you would ideally want to use a lower IV on the Attack stat. You can use higher Defense and Stamina IVs if you have a lower attack IV. This will allow you to maintain a higher bulk on your critter.

(Note: If a creature reaches its max level before hitting the CP cap, you can choose to use higher Attack IVs in such cases.)

That being said, we can now take a look at the best PvP IVs for Groudon in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Since the catch CP of Groudon is always greater than 1,500, we will not be talking about the Great League, as you will not be able to use it in this format of the GO Battle League. We will only focus on the Ultra and Master Leagues.

Best PvP IVs for Groudon in the Ultra League

Rank 1 IVs : 1/14/13

: 1/14/13 CP: 2499 at level 21 to level 23.5.

When it comes to Groudon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO, it sits at #369. You will have a lot of better and cheaper options to play with in the Ultra League.

Groudon does have a few key wins against Galarian Stunfisk, Alolan Muk, Drapion, Cobalion, and Registeel. It can be easily countered by Cresselia, Trevenant, Altered Forme Giratina, Jellicent, and Obstagoon.

If you choose to go with Groudon, it will have the following stats:

Attack : 174.2

: 174.2 Defense : 153.3

: 153.3 Stamina: 134

Best PvP IVs for Groudon in the Master League

Rank 1 IVs : 15/15/15

: 15/15/15 CP: 4652 at level 50.

It will have the following stats:

Attack : 239.4

: 239.4 Defense : 204.1

: 204.1 Stamina: 184

This is where Groudon can truly live up to its legendary status. With no limit to its stats, this creature can finally show its prowess the Master League of Pokemon GO.

With nuking moves like Precipice Blades, Solar Beam, and Fire Blast, it has a lot of key wins against Metagross, Dialga, Hero Forme Zacian, Mewtwo, and Garchomp.