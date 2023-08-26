Is Sandslash with Charged Attack Night Slash good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokemon GO Fest’s Global Edition is going to be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. The same timings will be followed for day 2, Sunday, August 27, 2023. It is going to be packed with exciting features. PvP enthusiasts are in for a treat, as a few creatures are going to receive exclusive moves during the Global GO Fest.

In this article, we will walk you through an analysis of Night Slash Sandslash in Pokemon GO PvP and see if it is any good.

Is Night Slash a good move for Sandslash in Pokemon GO PvP?

Night Slash is a Dark-type charged move, and it can only be learned by Pokemon that have Dark elemental typing in Pokemon GO.

When it comes to Sandslash, it is not only the only creature in the game that has Night Slash as its Legacy Move, but it is definitely the hardest-hitting critter that utilizes this move.

Attributes of Night Slash in Pokemon GO PvP:

Base Power : 50

: 50 Charge Energy : -35

: -35 Damage Per Energy: 1.43

Base stats of Sandslash:

Attack : 182

: 182 Defense : 175

: 175 Stamina: 181

Now that we have a brief idea about Night Slash Sandslash, let's dive into the deep end of the pool with the combat analysis.

PvP analysis of Night Slash Sandshrew

Night Slash Sandshrew's ranking in PvP is as follows:

Great League Ranking : 340

: 340 Ultra League Ranking: 299

Unlike its Alolan counterpart, Sandslash from Kanto does not perform very well in Pokemon GO PvP.

With its barely average attack statistic paired with a sub-par bulk, you cannot expect this creature to be useful under any circumstance. Whether you take it to battle in the Great League or Ultra League, you will be thoroughly disappointed.

While Ground-type creatures have a lot of utility in Pokemon GO Battle Leagues, Sandslash with Night Slash will always get outclassed by creatures like Galarian Stunfisk with Rock Tomb and Rock Slide in its move pool.

Which other Pokemon are getting Legacy moves?

Besides Sandslash with Night Slash, you can get the following Legacy moves:

Butterfree is going to receive the Fast move Bug Bite

Clefable is going to receive the Fast move Pound

Roserade is going to receive the Fast move Bullet Seed

Flygon is going to receive the Charged move Earth Power

Salamence is going to receive the Charged move Outrage

Metagross is going to receive the Charged move Meteor Mash

Roserade is going to receive the Charged move Weather Ball (Fire)

Lickilicky is going to receive the Charged move Body Slam

These final stage evolutions will receive these Legacy moves if they are evolved during the Global GO Fest.

Since these are Legacy moves, you would otherwise need an Elite TM to teach these moves to the aforementioned Pokemon.

This is a great bonus that everyone can enjoy but just because they are Legacy moves does not mean that they will be good.