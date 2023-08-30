How to best prepare for Yveltal Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (August 30)

Although the GO Fest event in Pokemon GO is over, Niantic is still giving players something to be excited about in the form of the upcoming Raid Hour featuring Yveltal. The Kalos legends are notoriously bad, but August has brought these new creatures into the spotlight once again due to the addition of their signature moves to the mobile game.

The sudden addition of a new powerful move to Yveltal's kit could catch a lot of trainers off-guard. For this reason, it would be wise to get a quick refresher on what to expect during this raid, what to bring, and what kinds of creatures counter the beast.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to counter Yveltal in Pokemon GO

The first thing every player should know about any Pokemon GO raid boss before challenging it is its elemental typing.

Yveltal is a Dark- and Flying-type creature. This leaves it vulnerable to Fairy, Rock, Electric, and Ice-type attacks.

With this in mind, trainers can begin to construct an appropriate raid team to take down the Legendary Pokemon. Some great choices that are easily accessible for the average player are Jolteon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Mamoswine, and Gardevior.

In terms of team sizes, players should take on the raid in groups of three to five, depending on the experience of each participant, as well as the creatures each have access to. It would also be a good idea to bring slightly more trainers than you feel is necessary, as it is better to be safe than sorry.

What items will players need for Pokemon GO's Yveltal Raid Hour?

The first thing Pokemon GO players will want to stock up on is raid passes. Though the items just doubled in price, trainers will need at least one if they want to participate in the Yveltal raid.

One of these raid passes can be earned for free per day by spinning the photo disk located at a gym location. Players can also purchase their raid passes, which can be done for 200 Pokecoins.

The next thing trainers will want to stock up on is healing supplies. Thanks to Pokemon GO's real-time battle style, every participant in a battle is guaranteed to take damage.

Healing items, much like raid passes, can be purchased from the mobile game's in-app shop in exchange for Pokecoins. However, they can be found for free relatively commonly by spinning the photo disks at both Pokestops and gym locations.