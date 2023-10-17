Pokemon GO November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day: Schedule, event bonuses, featured attack, and more

As we enter the final two weeks of October 2023, Niantic and Pokemon GO have revealed the featured pocket monsters for one of next month's events. Wooper and Paldean Wooper will shine in the limelight during the November 2023 Community Day. This was already hinted at in one of the earlier leaks, and fans will be eager to catch both when the occasion arrives.

Read on to know every available detail about November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day schedule

November 2023 Community Day will take place in Pokemon GO on Sunday, November 5, 2023. It will run for three hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. As mentioned above, Wooper and its Paldean variant will be available in the wild more frequently.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day Clodsire debut

Clodsire is a dual-type Gen IX pocket monster from Paldea, sporting a Poison and Ground-type combination. It will appear for the first time in-game with the upcoming Community Day.

Players can get Clodsire by evolving a Paldean Wooper with 50 Wooper Candy.

Will we see Shiny Wooper and Shiny Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO on November 2023 Community Day?

Shiny Wooper and Shiny Paldean Wooper will be available on November 2023 Community Day. Players are advised to utilize the increased spawn rate to catch the unique variant.

Lucky trainers who can catch it can evolve Shiny Wooper or Shiny Paldean Wooper into Shiny Quagsire or Shiny Clodsire, respectively.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day featured attacks

Players who evolve Wooper during the event or up to five hours after it ends will get a Quagsire with Charged Attack Aqua Tail. The move's stats are as follows:

Trainer Battles : 50 power

: 50 power Gyms and raids: 50 power

Players who evolve Paldean Wooper during the event or up to five hours after it ends will get their hands on a Clodsire with Charged Attack Megahorn. The move's stats are as follows:

Trainer Battles : 110 power

: 110 power Gyms and raids: 110 power

Pokemon GO November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day event bonuses

Pokemon GO November 2023 Community Day stickers (Image via Niantic)

The November 2023 Community Day event bonuses are as follows:

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. [will last from 2 PM local time to 10 PM local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [will last from 2 PM local time to 10 PM local time]

Pokemon GO November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day Special Research story

For the November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day, players will be able to participate in a paid Special Research story. The ticket for the same will be available in the in-game shop for $1 or the same in local currency.

Players can also complete event-themed Field Research tasks to get their hands on in-game resources and Wooper and Paldean Wooper encounters.

Pokemon GO November 2023 Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day bonus 4-star raid battles

Once the event is over, Wooper and Paldean Wooper will be available in 4-star Raid Battles at specific gyms from 5 pm to 10 pm local time. These are in-person raids, and trainers cannot participate in them with Remote Raid Passes.

Once they defeat either boss, trainers will encounter more Wooper and Paldean Wooper around that particular Gym for half an hour.

With less than a couple of weeks left in the current month, interested readers can check out our October 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap guide to know what lies ahead.

Halloween 2023 Part 1 will also start soon, with Greavard and Houndstone making their much-anticipated debuts in Niantic's popular AR title.