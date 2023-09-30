Pokemon GO October 2023 Timburr Community Day: Schedule, event bonuses, featured attack, and more

Niantic has recently confirmed the Community Day feature in Pokemon GO for October 2023. During this event, trainers will get to meet Timburr, and there is a bevy of offerings in store. These include event bonuses, a featured attack, bonus raid battles, and an event-exclusive paid Special Research questline.

Read on to learn more about October 2023 Timburr Community Day.

Pokemon GO October 2023 Timburr Community Day Schedule

Expand Tweet

October 2023 Community Day event will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 2 PM local time to 5 PM local time. During this time, Timburr will spawn at an increased rate in the wild. Lucky trainers may also get to encounter a Shiny Timburr during their adventures.

Pokemon GO October 2023 Timburr Community Day Featured Attack

Evolving Gurddur (Timburr's evolution), either during the event or within five hours after it ends, will allow players to obtain a Conkeldurr with the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Brutal Swing has 65 power in Trainer Battles and 65 power in Gyms and Raids.

Pokemon GO October 2023 Timburr Community Day event bonuses

The event bonuses during the event will be as follows:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. [will last from 2 PM local time to 10 PM local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [will last from 2 PM local time to 10 PM local time]

Pokemon GO October 2023 Timburr Community Day Special Research story

Players will be able to access the Timburr Community Day Special Research story by purchasing a ticket for US$1 (or its equivalent in local currency) from the in-game shop.

Players can also come across event-themed Field Research to get their hands on rewards like Timburr encounters, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and more.

Pokemon GO October 2023 Timburr Community Day bonus 4-star raid battles

From 5 PM local time to 10 PM local time on Sunday, October 15, 2023, players will encounter Gurdurr in bonus 4-star raid battles. These are in-person raids that cannot be participated with Remote Raid Passes.

Expand Tweet

Defeating Gurdurr will result in Timburr spawning for half an hour around that specific defeated gym.