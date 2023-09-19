Latest Pokemon GO datamine showcases Grubbin Community Day Quests and texts

The latest set of Pokemon GO datamine leaks provided a look at what awaits players in one of the upcoming September 2023 events. The Grubbin Community Day event is set to take place later this week, and players will encounter the featured pocket monster frequently in the wild for three hours. It will also bring a Special Research questline for players to engage with.

Read on to see what the latest datamine says about Grubbin Community Day September 2023 for Pokmeon GO.

Pokemon GO latest datamine discusses upcoming Grubbin Community Day in September 2023

The latest set of Pokemon GO datamine was revealed by PokeMiners on their website. It is as follows:

@@ -28,12 +28,12 @@

TEXT: Paldea Sandals

(Kitakami)

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_lock_badge_item_name

+TEXT: {0} unlocks with tier {1} {2} medal

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_lock_level_item_name

+TEXT: {0} unlocks at Level {1}

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_backpack_pamobackpack_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: Pawmi Backpack

@@ -504,9 +504,9 @@

TEXT: Aao Khele Pokémon GO

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc

+TEXT: A ticket to access Grubbin Community Day Special Research on September 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

+

+RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc_charmander

TEXT: A ticket to access the Community Day Classic: Charmander Special Research, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc_froakie

@@ -511,9 +511,9 @@

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc_froakie

TEXT: A ticket to access the Froakie Community Day Special Research on August 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

-

-RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc_grubbin

-TEXT: A ticket to access Grubbin Community Day Special Research on September 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc_poliwag

TEXT: A ticket to access the Poliwag Community Day Special Research on July 30, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

@@ -519,9 +519,9 @@

TEXT: A ticket to access the Poliwag Community Day Special Research on July 30, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details

+TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Plugging Along Special Research on September 23, 2023, wherever you are.

+

+RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details_charmander

TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Charmander Community Day Classic Special Research on September 2, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details_froakie

@@ -526,9 +526,9 @@

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details_froakie

TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Special Research story A Bubbly Disposition on August 13, 2023, wherever you are.

-

-RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details_grubbin

-TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Plugging Along Special Research on September 23, 2023, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details_poliwag

TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Slippery Swirls Special Research on July 30, 2023, wherever you are.

@@ -567,14 +567,14 @@

TEXT: Geeta-Style Pose

RESOURCE ID: metadata_patch

-TEXT: Built at 2023-09-14T18:32:04.970054

-at SHA 6445ae683f007e1eabddcb318fe68af7ff1ec7e8

-Pipeline 1753044, job 21266366

-Patch from: 0.281.3-SHA-43b53c70-RC1, 0.283.0-SHA-adaeaddd-RC2

+TEXT: Built at 2023-09-18T23:11:54.750255

+at SHA 0b5d118759e2618834fc61735c29baf18cfb97e9

+Pipeline 1761318, job 21358555

+Patch from: 0.283.0-SHA-e4a590ed-RC1, 0.281.3-SHA-d3658960-RC3, 0.285.0-SHA-18e63437-RC1

RESOURCE ID: mexico_city_catch_cup_title

TEXT: Catch Cup: Mexico City

@@ -1614,12 +1614,12 @@

RESOURCE ID: quest_event_eevee_snapshot_seoul

TEXT: Take a snapshot of your Eevee in Seoul

+RESOURCE ID: quest_event_leave_behind_spin

+TEXT: Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms you haven’t visited before

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_event_leave_behind_spin_safari_city

+TEXT: Spin the PokéStop at any Eevee Explorer location

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_event_leave_behind_spin_safari_city_plural

TEXT: Spin {0} PokéStops at Eevee Explorers locations that you haven’t visited before

@@ -2155,8 +2155,8 @@

TEXT: Allow this Route to be followed in reverse.

RESOURCE ID: route_submission_show_name

-TEXT: Show my Trainer name as the Route Creator in the published Route details.

+TEXT: Share my Trainer nickname in the public description of this Route.

RESOURCE ID: route_submission_tag_placeholder

TEXT: Select a tag

@@ -2206,78 +2206,78 @@

RESOURCE ID: safari_city_2023_seoul_title_02

TEXT: City Safari: Seoul 2023 (3/3)

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_00_00

+TEXT: Hello, %PLAYERNAME%. It’s wonderful to see you here! This is one of my favorite cities, and it’s popular with other Pokémon Trainers, too!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_00_01

+TEXT: In fact, there was a large gathering of Trainers here some time ago, just as some species of Pokémon that aren’t commonly found in the area happened to be appearing.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_00_02

+TEXT: And wouldn’t you know it, those Pokémon are also appearing now! Let’s see if we can find them.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_01_00

+TEXT: All set to explore the city, %PLAYERNAME%?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_01_01

+TEXT: That’s the spirit! Let’s get to it.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_01_02

+TEXT: We can start by checking out those PokéStops over there.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_02_00

+TEXT: Great job, %PLAYERNAME%! That’s a Pokémon that you don’t usually see in these parts.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_02_01

+TEXT: Funnily enough, I remember seeing it around here during that previous gathering of Trainers I mentioned.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_02_02

+TEXT: What other Pokémon do you think we’ll spot today?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_03_00

+TEXT: Wow! Excellent work, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_03_01

+TEXT: It’s been a while since I’ve seen that Pokémon! You’re really on a roll today.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_03_02

+TEXT: Let’s see what other Pokémon are around, shall we?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_04_00

+TEXT: Well, well!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_04_01

+TEXT: That Pokémon was also spotted during that previous gathering!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_04_02

+TEXT: Maybe it had such a good time it stuck around to meet more Trainers...

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_04_03

+TEXT: Whatever the case, it couldn’t have met a nicer Trainer, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_05_00

+TEXT: Good work, %PLAYERNAME%! I’m sure that Pokémon will have a great time adventuring with you.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_05_01

+TEXT: Phew! We’ve been moving a lot today, huh? Let’s make one more stop before we take a well-earned rest.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_05_02

+TEXT: What do you say?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_06_00

+TEXT: That’s all for our tour this time, %PLAYERNAME%. Thanks for coming on this little adventure!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_06_01

+TEXT: I’m always grateful for the chance to research Pokémon alongside skilled Trainers like yourself.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_06_02

+TEXT: Plus, it’s hard not to get fired up in the presence of such passion! So the next time there’s a research opportunity, I’m sure I’ll see you there.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_06_03

+TEXT: Till next time, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_dialog_06_04

+TEXT: Let’s GO!

+

RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_title_barcelona

TEXT: Barcelona City Safari: The Journey Continues

@@ -2296,84 +2296,84 @@

RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_title_seoul_00

TEXT: Seoul City Safari: The Journey Continues (1/1)

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_00_00

+TEXT: Hello, %PLAYERNAME%! Ready for an eventful day of research in the city?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_00_01

+TEXT: I’m sure you’ll meet all sorts of Pokémon, but first I’d like to introduce you to one in particular—this intrepid Eevee!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_00_02

+TEXT: Charming, isn’t it? Something tells me the two of you will make an excellent team. Now, get out there and start your adventure together!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_00_backup

+TEXT: Excellent choice, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_00_blanche

+TEXT: A wise choice, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_00_candela

+TEXT: Strong choice, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_00_spark

+TEXT: Epic choice, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_01_backup

+TEXT: Now, you and Eevee have a great time exploring the city! Don’t forget to stop for snacks now and then—and make sure to take some snapshots to remember your adventure!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_01_blanche

+TEXT: I hope you and Eevee have an educational day exploring the city. Please remember to stay hydrated and to document your findings via snapshots.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_01_candela

+TEXT: You and Eevee are primed for a fruitful day of exploration. Just don’t forget to stop for snacks and snapshots now and then, yeah?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_01_spark

+TEXT: I hope you and Eevee have a great time zooming all over town! Remember to grab some snacks, snap some shots, and above all—stay hydrated!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_02_backup

+TEXT: I’m looking forward to hearing all about your discoveries when you’re back.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_02_blanche

+TEXT: I look forward to hearing your final report.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_02_candela

+TEXT: I can’t wait to hear all about your adventures later!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_01_02_spark

+TEXT: Tell me all about it when you’re back!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_02_00

+TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%! Oh, and you too, Eevee!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_02_01

+TEXT: Take any good snapshots? Have any tasty food?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_02_02

+TEXT: There’s tons to see, so I hope the two of you enjoy exploring together! I have no doubt you and Eevee are bound to share many journeys to come.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_branch_00_backup

+TEXT: Hello again, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_branch_00_blanche

+TEXT: Hello, %PLAYERNAME%. It’s good to see you.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_branch_00_candela

+TEXT: Hey, %PLAYERNAME%! It’s been a minute.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_branch_00_spark

+TEXT: ‘Sup, %PLAYERNAME%! Great to see you.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_branch_01_backup

+TEXT: Which of these do you think will help you get the most out of your City Safari experience?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_branch_01_blanche

+TEXT: I would like to offer you something that will assist your research. Please choose whatever you think will be most helpful.

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_branch_01_candela

+TEXT: Why don’t you pick something that gets you fired up?

+

+RESOURCE ID: safari_city_sr_dialog_branch_01_spark

+TEXT: Let’s kick it up a notch today. Which one of these gives you a jolt of excitement?

+

RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_1_button_key

TEXT: Adventure with Sprigatito

@@ -2418,18 +2418,18 @@

RESOURCE ID: sep23_paldea_collection_challenge_4

TEXT: Lechonk Collection Challenge

+

+RESOURCE ID: sept20_psychic_collection_challenge_1

+TEXT: Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir

+

+RESOURCE ID: sept20_psychic_collection_challenge_2

+TEXT: Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam

+

+RESOURCE ID: sept20_psychic_collection_challenge_3

+TEXT: Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro

+

+RESOURCE ID: sept20_psychic_collection_challenge_4

+TEXT: Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham

RESOURCE ID: settings_friend_requests_header

TEXT: Allow Friend Requests from:

(PokeMiners note - + the line is new, or changed || - the line was removed or replaced)

The Pokemon GO Grubbin Community Day will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.