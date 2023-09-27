Out to Play is coming online around the world, with Pokemon GO trainers getting to experience the offerings surrounding adventures and routes. The occasion will mark the debut of Shiny Hisuian Growlithe and Shiny Hisuian Arcanine in-game. It will also feature both free and paid event-exclusive Timed Research questlines for players to engage in and complete.

Out to Play is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 27, at 10 am local time and will run until Monday, October 2, at 8 pm local time. This will provide trainers with ample time to collect everything that is on offer during the event.

How to complete Pokemon GO Out to Play Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

An event-exclusive paid Timed Research ticket, called Tails of Adventure, is available to trainers in exchange for US$2 (or its equivalent in local currency) at the in-game shop.

The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Pokemon GO - Tails of Adventure - Step 1 of 1

Walk 1 km - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 1 km - Growlithe encounter

Walk 2 km - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 2 km - Growlithe encounter

Walk 3 km - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 3 km - Growlithe encounter

Walk 4 km - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 4 km - Growlithe encounter

Walk 5 km - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Walk 5 km - Growlithe encounter

Rewards: 2x Incubator, 1x Super Incubator, Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Players should keep in mind that they will need to complete Tails of Adventure tasks and claim all the available rewards before Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time, when the Timed Research expires.

Expand Tweet

Pokemon GO trainers will also be able to engage in a free event-exclusive Timed Research during Out to Play. The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Pokemon GO - Out to Play: Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Explore 5 km - 1x Incense

Hatch 3 Eggs - 1000x Stardust

Follow a Route - 1000x Stardust

Walk 1,000 m while traveling Routes - 1000x Stardust

Use an Incense while following a Route - 1000x Stardust

Catch 20 Pokemon while following Routes - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: Hisuian Growlithe encounter, 1x Incubator

Check out our Out to Play guide to learn everything that will be on offer during the Pokemon GO event.

Expand Tweet

Niantic recently revealed the October 2023 content roadmap for the game, and there are plenty of exciting things awaiting trainers next month.