Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2023: Event Bonuses, Field Research Tasks, Timed Research, and more

Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights celebrates Diwali and spotlights Fire and Electric-type Pocket Monsters. It starts at 10 am local time on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and ends at 8 pm local time on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The event marks the debut of two new Paldean critters: Tadbulb and Bellibolt. It also marks the release of Shiny Morelull and Shiny Shiinotic.

Like other events in Pokemon GO, Festival of Lights 2023 will have its own event bonuses as well as Field and Timed Research tasks with unique rewards. This article has you covered on all the details regarding the event.

All event bonuses in Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights 2023

Here are the event bonuses during Festival of Lights 2023:

2x Stardust for hatching Pokemon.

2x Candy for hatching Pokemon.

Incense (except Daily Adventure Incense) that you activate during the event will last twice as long (one hour).

Exclusive bonuses for trainers in India

The following amenities will be available to trainers in India:

Special Collection Challenge with Stardust, XP, and a Tadbulb encounter as rewards.

2x Candy for catching Pokemon.

All Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights 2023

Here are the event-themed Field Research tasks and the corresponding rewards you can get by spinning PokeStops:

Catch five Pokémon - 5x Poke Ball

Send a Gift with a sticker - Darumaka encounter [Shiny available]

Walk 1 km - Morelull encounter [Shiny available]

Spin 10 PokeStops - Morelull encounter [Shiny available] or Tadbulb encounter

Hatch two Eggs - Tadbulb encounter

All Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights 2023

The Festival of Lights 2023 Timed Research will have these tasks and corresponding rewards:

Spin 30 PokéStops - 1x Incense

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokémon - Hisuian Voltorb encounter

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokémon - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Explore 5 km - Tadbulb encounter

Use an Incense - Morelull encounter

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - Magmar encounter

Hatch four Eggs - Dedenne encounter

For completing the entire list of tasks, you will get an Alolan Raichu, 3,000 XP, and an even-themed t-shirt for your in-game character.

All spotlighted Pocket Monsters during Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights 2023

Festival of Lights 2023 poster (Image via Niantic)

The following creatures will be available widely during this event:

Wild encounters

Pikachu [Shiny available]

Vulpix [Shiny available]

Ponyta [Shiny available]

Magnemite [Shiny available]

Voltorb [Shiny available]

Chinchou [Shiny available]

Mareep [Shiny available]

Slugma [Shiny available]

Electrike [Shiny available]

Litwick [Shiny available]

Morelull [Shiny available]

Tadbub

7 km Eggs

Elekid [Shiny available]

Magby [Shiny available]

Dedenne [Shiny available]

Morelull [Shiny available]

Increased Incense Encounters

Alolan Geodude [Shiny available]

Hisuian Voltorb

Slugma [Shiny available]

Volbeat [Shiny available]

Illumise [Shiny available]

Blitzle [Shiny available]

Litwick [Shiny available]

Litleo[Shiny available]

Dedenne [Shiny available]

Morelull [Shiny available]

Tadbulb

For the critters whose shiny form is available, you can check out the odds of each encounter here.