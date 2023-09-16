Continuing their outreach into the Indian subcontinent, Pokemon GO launched in Hindi (an official language in India) recently. To celebrate the occasion, Niantic announced a country-exclusive event with several bonuses, plenty of research tasks, and more. Given the widespread popularity of the game among the masses in India, the announcement has been met with a positive response.

The Aao Khele event will be live from Friday, September 15, 2023, 6 pm local time to Saturday, October 14, 2023, 8 pm local time. Thus, Indian players will have a long time to complete everything and get their hands on all the offerings.

Pokemon GO Aao Khele India 2023 weekend booster kit

From September 16, 2023, 8 am local time, to December 31, 2023, 8 pm local time, trainers in India will enjoy a special Timed Research every weekend. These are meant to help new players on their way.

The special Timed Research will provide players with in-game resources like Razz Berries, Nanab Berries, Pinap Berries, Incense, Poke Balls, and Great Balls when the tasks are completed. The tasks of each Timed Research must be completed before Sunday, 8 pm local time, every weekend. The rewards will expire after that.

Pokemon GO Aao Khele India 2023 Field Research

Trainers in India will be privy to event-themed Field Research tasks that will grant them rewards like encounters with Bulbasaur (shiny variant will be available), Charmander (shiny variant will be available), and Squirtle (shiny variant will be available) upon completion.

Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, Blastoise Mega Energy, Bulbasaur Candy, Squirtle Candy, and Charmander Candy will also be available as rewards.

Pokemon GO Aao Khele India 2023 event bonuses

The event bonuses that trainers in India will enjoy are as follows:

Earn Buddy Hearts 2× as fast

2× Incense Duration

Chance of daily surprise encounters with Torkoal when you take GO Snapshots!

Pokemon GO Aao Khele India 2023 Timed Research

During the Aao Khele 2023 event, trainers in India will have the option to complete a Timed Research and earn rewards like a Star Piece, Rare Candy, a Super Incubator, Lapras (shiny variant will be available), Snorlax (shiny variant will be available), and more.

This Timed Research will expire on October 14, 2023, at 8 pm local time, so it must be completed before that.

While global trainers cannot participate in this event, they can look forward to the Oddish Research Day due to start soon.