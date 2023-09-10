With Ultra Unlock: Paldea coming online in Pokemon GO, players can choose to participate in the event-exclusive Timed Research, I've Got Your Back, by buying the ticket from the in-game shop. Apart from in-game resources and encounters with a certain Gen IX Pocket Monster, the questline will allow trainers to get their hands on an exciting avatar item before it arrives for others.

Ultra Unlock: Paldea begins on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run until Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It continues after A Paldean Adventure event, which saw the release of Paldea Starters — Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly — into the game.

How to complete Pokemon GO I've Got Your Back Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO trainers can get their hands on I've Got Your Back Paid Timed Research by shelling out US$5 (or its equivalent in their local currency) for the ticket from the in-game shop. This will grant access to the event-exclusive questline.

Completing the Timed Research will reward Pokemon GO players with the Pawmi Backpack cosmetic avatar item. Those who choose not to participate in the event will be able to get the same when it arrives in the in-game shop after the event ends.

The available tasks and rewards for I've Got Your Back Timed Research during Ultra Unlock: Paldea are as follows:

Pokemon GO: I've Got Your Back - Step 1 of 1

Send 9 Gifts to friends - 1x Incubator

Walk 1 km - Pawmi encounter

Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Silver Pinap Berry

Walk 3 km - Pawmi encounter

Catch 9 different species of Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Rewards: Pawmi Backpack, 9210 XP, 921x Stardust

This Timed Research needs to be completed before Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event concludes at that point, and along with it, the I've Got Your Back Timed Research.

With A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock: Paldea, the current list of available Gen IX Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO is as follows:

Sprigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkologne

Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Bombirdier

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Gimmighoul

Gholdengo

With Gen IX Pocket Monsters being so prominently featured during the run-up to Season 12 Adventures Abound, it's likely that Niantic will add a few more Paldean Pokemon to their popular mobile AR title.

Players can also participate in a free Seasonal Special Research during the course of Season 12 Adventures Abound, in which they will choose one of the three Paldean Starters in a branched questline. Our A Paldean Adventure Special Research guide provides details regarding all the available tasks and rewards for the same.