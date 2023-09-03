Season 12 Adventures Abound has begun in Pokemon GO, and the excitement surrounding the upcoming Paldea Starter 'mon debuts is at an all-time high. These adorable critters are the latest Generation's entities from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and players will be excited to see how they affect this game's meta. Other than that, they will see changes in wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more.

So, what lies in store for the next three months of this new season?

Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound wild spawns

The following wild encounters will be available during Season 12 Adventures Abound in-game:

Cities

Gengar [shiny encounter available]

Gulpin [shiny encounter available]

Beldum [shiny encounter available]

Tranquill [shiny encounter available]

Scraggy [shiny encounter available]

Gothita

Dedenne [shiny encounter available]

Forests

Chansey [shiny encounter available]

Staravia

Lopunny [shiny encounter available]

Croagunk [shiny encounter available]

Shelmet [shiny encounter available]

Morelull

Oranguru [shiny encounter available]

Mountains

Onix

Sableye [shiny encounter available]

Aggron [shiny encounter available]

Darumaka [shiny encounter available]

Golett [shiny encounter available]

Fletchinder

Togedemaru

Water

Slowbro [shiny encounter available]

Shellder [shiny encounter available]

Pelipper

Karrablast [shiny encounter available]

Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Dewpider [shiny encounter available]

Sandygast

Northern Hemisphere

Chikorita [shiny encounter available]

Cyndaquil [shiny encounter available]

Totodile [shiny encounter available]

Larvitar [shiny encounter available]

Deerling (Autumn)

Tyrunt [shiny encounter available]

Amaura [shiny encounter available]

Southern Hemisphere

Snivy [shiny encounter available]

Tepig [shiny encounter available]

Oshawott [shiny encounter available]

Tirtouga [shiny encounter available]

Archen [shiny encounter available]

Deerling (Spring)

Deino [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound Research Breakthrough encounters

The following Pocket Monsters will appear as Research Breakthrough encounters during Adventures Abound in-game:

Galarian Farfetch'd [shiny encounter available]

Larvitar [shiny encounter available]

Sableye [shiny encounter available]

Bagon [shiny encounter available]

Furfrou (Natural) [shiny encounter available]

Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound bonuses

The following seasonal bonuses will be in place for the entirety of Season 12 in-game:

Open up to 40 Gifts per day, and hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

Increased damage when participating in raids with a friend

Increased XP from going up a Friendship level

Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound Paldean debuts

The following Generation IX Paldea pocket monsters have been confirmed to debut in-game in Season 12 Adventures Abound:

Sprigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk [shiny encounter available]

Oinkologne (both forms)

Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Bombirdier

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Other major Season 12 Adventures Abound details

One of the major news regarding this new season involves the availability of another Master Ball. Our Timed Investigation Master Ball guide will help players out with all the tasks they need to complete to get their hands on that rare prize.

In other news, Shadow Zapdos debuts in 5-star Shadow Raids that will be available to Pokemon GO players on weekends, meaning Saturdays and Sundays.

The Seasonal Special Research will be available for free to trainers from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 am to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 am local time. It will feature branching paths, with players likely getting to choose one of three Paldea starters to have an adventure with.

The September 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap has also been revealed, with trainers scouring for information regarding the same in an effort to learn about every new thing they will come across in Adventures Abound's first month.

Niantic has revealed the details for both A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock: Paldea. Check out our guides for these events to prepare for them accordingly and not miss out on anything on offer.

Keep an eye out on our Pokemon GO coverage to learn about leaks, announcements, information, and more.