Season 12 Adventures Abound has begun in Pokemon GO, and the excitement surrounding the upcoming Paldea Starter 'mon debuts is at an all-time high. These adorable critters are the latest Generation's entities from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and players will be excited to see how they affect this game's meta. Other than that, they will see changes in wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more.
So, what lies in store for the next three months of this new season?
Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound wild spawns
The following wild encounters will be available during Season 12 Adventures Abound in-game:
Cities
- Gengar [shiny encounter available]
- Gulpin [shiny encounter available]
- Beldum [shiny encounter available]
- Tranquill [shiny encounter available]
- Scraggy [shiny encounter available]
- Gothita
- Dedenne [shiny encounter available]
Forests
- Chansey [shiny encounter available]
- Staravia
- Lopunny [shiny encounter available]
- Croagunk [shiny encounter available]
- Shelmet [shiny encounter available]
- Morelull
- Oranguru [shiny encounter available]
Mountains
- Onix
- Sableye [shiny encounter available]
- Aggron [shiny encounter available]
- Darumaka [shiny encounter available]
- Golett [shiny encounter available]
- Fletchinder
- Togedemaru
Water
- Slowbro [shiny encounter available]
- Shellder [shiny encounter available]
- Pelipper
- Karrablast [shiny encounter available]
- Goomy [shiny encounter available]
- Dewpider [shiny encounter available]
- Sandygast
Northern Hemisphere
- Chikorita [shiny encounter available]
- Cyndaquil [shiny encounter available]
- Totodile [shiny encounter available]
- Larvitar [shiny encounter available]
- Deerling (Autumn)
- Tyrunt [shiny encounter available]
- Amaura [shiny encounter available]
Southern Hemisphere
- Snivy [shiny encounter available]
- Tepig [shiny encounter available]
- Oshawott [shiny encounter available]
- Tirtouga [shiny encounter available]
- Archen [shiny encounter available]
- Deerling (Spring)
- Deino [shiny encounter available]
Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound Research Breakthrough encounters
The following Pocket Monsters will appear as Research Breakthrough encounters during Adventures Abound in-game:
- Galarian Farfetch'd [shiny encounter available]
- Larvitar [shiny encounter available]
- Sableye [shiny encounter available]
- Bagon [shiny encounter available]
- Furfrou (Natural) [shiny encounter available]
- Goomy [shiny encounter available]
Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound bonuses
The following seasonal bonuses will be in place for the entirety of Season 12 in-game:
- Open up to 40 Gifts per day, and hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag
- Increased damage when participating in raids with a friend
- Increased XP from going up a Friendship level
Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound Paldean debuts
The following Generation IX Paldea pocket monsters have been confirmed to debut in-game in Season 12 Adventures Abound:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk [shiny encounter available]
- Oinkologne (both forms)
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Bombirdier
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
Other major Season 12 Adventures Abound details
One of the major news regarding this new season involves the availability of another Master Ball. Our Timed Investigation Master Ball guide will help players out with all the tasks they need to complete to get their hands on that rare prize.
In other news, Shadow Zapdos debuts in 5-star Shadow Raids that will be available to Pokemon GO players on weekends, meaning Saturdays and Sundays.
The Seasonal Special Research will be available for free to trainers from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 am to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 am local time. It will feature branching paths, with players likely getting to choose one of three Paldea starters to have an adventure with.
The September 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap has also been revealed, with trainers scouring for information regarding the same in an effort to learn about every new thing they will come across in Adventures Abound's first month.
Niantic has revealed the details for both A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock: Paldea. Check out our guides for these events to prepare for them accordingly and not miss out on anything on offer.
Keep an eye out on our Pokemon GO coverage to learn about leaks, announcements, information, and more.