Pokemon GO announces Oddish Research Day for September 2023

Niantic has finally revealed the full details for Oddish Research Day in Pokemon GO. In this event, Weed Pokemon will appear as Field Research encounters. Apart from encountering Oddish, trainers will also enjoy a plethora of bonuses and other exciting wild encounters. The latter includes Paras, Foongus, Roselia, and more. Oddish Research Day will take place in Pokemon GO on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

More information regarding this event can be found below.

Pokemon GO Oddish Research Day complete guide

Featured Pokemon

Event-themed Field Research tasks will award trainers with Oddish encounters when they complete them. They can gather these tasks by interacting with disks at PokeStops. Lucky trainers may also encounter Shiny Oddish during this Research Day event.

Event bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the event for trainers to enjoy:

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance of finding XXS or XXL Oddish.

Wild Oddish may be holding a Sun Stone.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Oddish.

Wild encounters

The following Pocket Monsters will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during the event:

Paras [shiny encounter will be available]

Venonat [shiny encounter will be available]

Bellsprout [shiny encounter will be available]

Shroomish [shiny encounter will be available]

Roselia [shiny encounter will be available]

Cacnea [shiny encounter will be available]

Foongus [shiny encounter will be available]

Bounsweet

PokeStop Showcases

During this Research Day, Pokemon GO trainers will find PokeStop Showcases featuring Oddish at certain PokeStops. They will be able to showcase their best catches at these events.

Currently, trainers are getting to enjoy A Paldean Adventure event, which saw the first appearance of Gen IX Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Lechonk. This occasion also marked the beginning of the season-exclusive Adventures Abound Special Research.

With A Paldean Adventure in its last leg, trainers will soon see the debut of further Paldean Pocket Monsters with Ultra Unlock: Paldea. This upcoming event will see the debuts of a few more Gen IX Pokemon, including Frigibax and Nymble.

Ultra Unlock: Paldea will run in Pokemon GO from Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The bonuses for this event could be unlocked as part of the GO Fest: Global celebrations.

Pokemon GO trainers will soon get to participate in the month's Community Day event. September 2023 will see Grubbin being featured in the spotlight for the monthly event.