Pokemon GO September 11-17: Ultra Unlock: Paldea, Oddish Research Day, and more

The second week of September 2023 in Pokemon GO sees the continuation of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. Along with A Paldean Adventure, the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event marks the debut of several Gen IX pocket monsters in Niantic's popular AR title. Trainers will also get to participate in the Oddish Research Day later this week.

Here's everything that Pokemon GO trainers will enjoy in-game this week.

Ultra Unlock: Paldea, Oddish Research Day, and more await in Pokemon GO for trainers this week

Ultra Unlock: Paldea

The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event began on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time and is set to come to an end on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier, Shiny Bombirdier, Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalbur made their debut in-game with the event. Our Ultra Unlock: Paldea guide has everything you need to know about the event.

Oddish Research Day

The Oddish Research Day event will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2023. It will run from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During the same, you will be able to complete event-themed Field Research tasks to encounter Oddish.

Other than that, there are several event bonuses, wild encounters, and PokeStop Showcases for players to enjoy. Check out our Oddish Research Day guide to learn more.

Spotlight Hour & Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time and will feature Mankey. You will also get to enjoy a 2x catch candy bonus.

This week's Raid Hour event is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time and will feature Celesteela (Northern Hemisphere) and Kartana (Southern Hemisphere).

GO Battle League

The Pokemon GO active leagues for this week are as follows:

September 8 to September 15

Ultra League

Element Cup Remix: Little Edition

September 15 to September 22

Master League

Psychic Cup: Great League Edition

5-star and Mega Raid bosses

This week's bosses for 5-star and Mega Raids are as follows:

5-star Raids

Kartana Southern Hemisphere || Celesteela Northern Hemisphere [September 8 to September 16]

Genesect with Burn Drive (shiny encounter will be available) [September 16 to September 23]

Mega Raids

Mega Manectric (shiny encounter will be available) [September 16 to September 23]

Mega Gardevoir (shiny encounter will be available) [September 16 to October 6]

Adventures Abound Special Research

Season 12 Adventures Abound brought a season-exclusive Special Research that has players choose between the three Paldea Starters and set out on their adventure.

Our Adventures Abound Special Research guide provides all available tasks and rewards for the questline.

Timed Investigation Master Ball

Adventures Abound provides Pokemon GO trainers another opportunity to get a Master Ball.

Check out our Timed Investigation Master Ball guide to learn everything that is on offer.