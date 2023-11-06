Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2023: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

The Festival of Lights is one of the biggest Indian festivals that has found its place in Pokemon GO's annual event calendar. Homes across the country are decorated with lights and lamps. To mark the celebrations, Niantic's mobile game will have Electric and Fire-type Pocket Monsters spawning in large numbers.

If you are wondering which of the available creatures will arrive with their shiny forms and what the odds of running into the differently colored variants are, this article has you covered.

All shiny Pocket Monsters available during Pokemon GO

Festival of Lights 2023 and their shiny odds

1) Pikachu: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Pikachu (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon mascot can be found in the wild during this event.

2) Vulpix: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Vulpix (Image via TPC)

Vulpix will have boosted wild spawn rates during Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights.

3) Ponyta: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Ponyta (Image via TPC)

Ponyta will be appearing in the wild in large numbers.

4) Magnemite: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Magnemite (Image via TPC)

Magnemite has an increased chance of appearing in the wild during the event.

5) Voltorb: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Voltorb (Image via TPC)

Voltorb has a boosted spawn rate during this period.

6) Chinchou: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Chinchou (Image via TPC)

Chinchou can be acquired in the wild during this event.

7) Mareep: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Mareep (Image via TPC)

Mareep can be caught in the wild during the Festival of Lights 2023.

8) Slugma: 1-in-512

RMegular and shiny Slugma (Image via TPC)

Slugma will be appearing in the wild and have a greater chance of being attracted to Incense.

9) Electrike: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Electrike (Image via TPC)

Elektrike will have increased wild spawn rates during this Pokemon GO event.

10) Litwick: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Litwick (Image via TPC)

Litwick will be a common spawn during this Pokemon GO event and will be attracted to Incenses more often.

11) Morelull: 1-in-512 in the wild, 1-in-64 in Eggs

Regular and shiny Morelull (Image via TPC)

Shiny Morelull will be making its Pokemon GO debut during the event and have an increased chance of appearing in the wild, especially if you use Incense. It will also be available in 7km Eggs and as Field Research task encounters.

12) Elekid: 1-in-64

Regular and shiny Elekid (Image via TPC)

Elekid can be encountered by hatching 7km Eggs during Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights.

13) Magby: 1-in-64

Regular and shiny Magby (Image via TPC)

Magby is a potential hatch from 7km Eggs during this Pokemon GO event.

14) Dedenne: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Dedenne (Image via TPC)

Dedenne is one of the Hatches from event-themed 7km Eggs. It will also be attracted to Incense in the wild.

15) Alolan Geodude: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Alolan Geodude (Image via TPC)

Alolan Geodude will appear in the wild when you use an Incense.

16) Volbeat: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Volbeat (Image via TPC)

Volbeat will also be attracted to Incense during Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights 2023.

17) Illumise: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Illumise (Image via TPC)

Illumise will appear in the wild during this event when you use an Incense.

18) Blitzle: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Blitzle (Image via TPC)

Blitzle is a potential wild encounter when you use an Incense.

19) Litleo: 1-in-512

Regular and shiny Litleo (Image via TPC)

Litleo is expected to be attracted to Incense during this event.

20) Darumaka: 1-in-64

Regular and shiny Darumaka (Image via TPC)

Darumaka is a possible Field Research encounter in Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights 2023.

21) Houndoom: 1-in-64

Regular and shiny Houndoom (Image via TPC)

Houndoom can be caught from Mega Raids throughout the event.

22) Douse Drive Genesect: 1-in-20

Regular and shiny Douse Drive Genesect (Image via TPC)

Douse Drive Genesect can be caught from 5-star raids till 10 am local time on November 9, 2023.

23) Virizion: 1-in-20

Regular and shiny Virizion (Image via TPC)

This Legendary Pocket Monster can be found in 5-star raids from 10 am local time on November 9, 2023. Check out the best counters to it.