How to solo defeat Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Douse Drive Genesect was released in Pokemon GO in October 2021. Since then, this is the third time it has returned to 5-star raids in the game. In 2023, it will be available from 10 am local time on November 2 to 10 am local time on November 9, 2023. During this period, its shiny form will be available for the first time to lucky trainers.

Being a Mythical Pokemon, Genesect is a strong opponent to deal with in Pokemon GO. That said, many trainers would wish to take it down on their own, whether out of compulsion or for bragging rights. Either way, this article has them covered on all the necessary information on how to go about it.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

All you need to know about defeating Douse Drive Genesect raid solo in Pokemon GO

Shiny Douse Drive Genesect (Image via TPC)

Although it has special water-based abilities, Douse Drive Genesect is a Bug and Steel-type Pocket Monster. This means it has only one weakness: Fire-type attacks. That said, it is doubly weak to this one type, which leads to such attacks shredding through its HP bars. This is especially so when it comes from powerful attackers.

Douse Drive Genesect has a base Attack of 252, along with 199 Defense, and 174 Stamina. It has a maximum CP of 47,836. As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, it will have 15,000 HP to its name. You will have 300 seconds to complete this challenge, and with high-level Fire-type counters, you can take this critter down on your own.

You should also know that Douse Drive Genesect will know Fury Cutter or Meta Claw as its Fast Attack, and Magnet Bomb, X-Scissor, or Gunk Shot as its Charged Attack.

Douse Drive Genesect counters in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Here are some of the best counters to Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO that you should include in your team if you wish to take it down on your own:

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Entei in Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Make sure that each of the critters you employ in this raid is at least level 40, preferably level 50.

Lastly, you should have a stock of Max Revives so that you don't end up wasting precious time separately reviving and healing your fainted team members.