Pokemon GO Virizion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Virizion is making its way back to Pokemon GO’s five-star legendary raids. It has one of the best Fighting-type movesets in the game, and you should definitely consider adding this beast to your collection if you don't have one already.
You will be able to encounter Virizion in five-star Raids from Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Virizion. We will also talk about Virizion’s moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
What are the best counters to Virizion in Pokemon GO
Being a dual Fighting- and Grass-type beast, Virizion is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game:
- Fire
- Fairy
- Psychic
- Poison
- Ice
- Flying
Virizion is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Dark
- Electric
- Grass
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
Best Mega Evolutions to use against Virizion in raids:
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Latios
- Mega Gengar
Best Pokemon to use against Virizion in raids:
- Moltres
- Rayquaza
- Honchkrow
- Galarian Articuno
- Yveltal
- Staraptor
- Braviary
- Tornadus
- Kartana
- Unfezant
- Mewtwo
- Galarian Moltres
What are the best moves to beat Virizion in Pokemon GO raids
As mentioned earlier, Virizion is vulnerable to Fire-, Fairy-, Psychic-, Poison-, Ice-, and Flying-type beasts.
Recommended moves to counter Virizion in raids:
Fast moves:
You can use monsters with the following Fast moves in this game:
- Wing Attack
- Air Slash
- Peck
- Psycho Cut
- Gust
- Thunder Shock
- Extrasensory
- Fire Fang
- Confusion
- Counter
- Fire Spin
- Fury Cutter
- Zen Headbutt
- Lick
Charged moves:
You can use monsters with the following Charged moves in this game:
- Sludge Bomb
- Psychic
- Blast Burn
- Brave Bird
- Future Sight
- Hurricane
- Brave Bird
- Aerial Ace
- Overheat
- Drill Peck
- Sky Attack
- Aeroblast
- Psystrike
Virizion’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Virizion comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
Virizion can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Quick Attack
- Zen Headbutt
- Double Kick
Charged moves:
Virizion can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Leaf Blade
- Close Combat
- Stone Edge
- Sacred Sword
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Virizion in Pokemon GO
Virizion will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,061 to 2,159 at level 25 with cloudy or sunny weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,649 to 1,727 at level 20
Weather effects on Virizion raids in Pokemon GO
The counters you use against Virizion will be affected by the following weather conditions:
- Sunny weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fire-type moves
- Cloudy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Poison- and Fairy-type moves
- Snowy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Ice-type moves
- Windy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Flying- and Psychic-type moves
Can you solo defeat Virizion in Pokemon GO?
It is possible to defeat Virizion by yourself in GO. If you want to learn how, you can read this article.
Can Virizion be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes. Virizion will have a shiny variant. If you are lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Virizion once in 20 encounters.