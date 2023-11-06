Pokemon GO Virizion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Virizion is making its way back to Pokemon GO’s five-star legendary raids. It has one of the best Fighting-type movesets in the game, and you should definitely consider adding this beast to your collection if you don't have one already.

You will be able to encounter Virizion in five-star Raids from Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Virizion. We will also talk about Virizion’s moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

What are the best counters to Virizion in Pokemon GO

Virizion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a dual Fighting- and Grass-type beast, Virizion is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game:

Fire

Fairy

Psychic

Poison

Ice

Flying

Virizion is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Electric

Grass

Ground

Rock

Water

Best Mega Evolutions to use against Virizion in raids:

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latios

Mega Gengar

Best Pokemon to use against Virizion in raids:

Moltres

Rayquaza

Honchkrow

Galarian Articuno

Yveltal

Staraptor

Braviary

Tornadus

Kartana

Unfezant

Mewtwo

Galarian Moltres

What are the best moves to beat Virizion in Pokemon GO raids

As mentioned earlier, Virizion is vulnerable to Fire-, Fairy-, Psychic-, Poison-, Ice-, and Flying-type beasts.

Recommended moves to counter Virizion in raids:

Fast moves:

You can use monsters with the following Fast moves in this game:

Wing Attack

Air Slash

Peck

Psycho Cut

Gust

Thunder Shock

Extrasensory

Fire Fang

Confusion

Counter

Fire Spin

Fury Cutter

Zen Headbutt

Lick

Charged moves:

You can use monsters with the following Charged moves in this game:

Sludge Bomb

Psychic

Blast Burn

Brave Bird

Future Sight

Hurricane

Brave Bird

Aerial Ace

Overheat

Drill Peck

Sky Attack

Aeroblast

Psystrike

Virizion’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Virizion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Virizion comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Virizion can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Quick Attack

Zen Headbutt

Double Kick

Charged moves:

Virizion can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Leaf Blade

Close Combat

Stone Edge

Sacred Sword

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Virizion in Pokemon GO

Virizion will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,061 to 2,159 at level 25 with cloudy or sunny weather boost

2,061 to 2,159 at level 25 with cloudy or sunny weather boost Non-weather boosted: 1,649 to 1,727 at level 20

Weather effects on Virizion raids in Pokemon GO

The counters you use against Virizion will be affected by the following weather conditions:

Sunny weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fire-type moves

Cloudy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Poison- and Fairy-type moves

Snowy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Ice-type moves

Windy weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Flying- and Psychic-type moves

Can you solo defeat Virizion in Pokemon GO?

It is possible to defeat Virizion by yourself in GO. If you want to learn how, you can read this article.

Can Virizion be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes. Virizion will have a shiny variant. If you are lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Virizion once in 20 encounters.