To defeat Dynamax Latias Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you must use a set of counters that can exploit the Power Spot boss's weaknesses. The creature can be challenged between 6 am and 9 pm local time on July 26 and 27, 2025. You can do so either in person using 800 MP or remotely using one Remote Raid Pass in addition to the Max Particles.This article covers all Dynamax Latias' weaknesses and suggests the best counters to use to defeat it in 5-star Max Battles in Pokemon GO.Best counters to use against Dynamax Latias Max Battles in Pokemon GODefendersDefenderFast MoveKey SkillNotesCrown Sword ZacianMetal ClawMax GuardRelobby if Latias has ThunderCrown Shield ZamazentaMetal ClawMax GuardRelobby if Latias has ThunderDynamax HattereneCharmMax AttackRelobby if Latias has ThunderDynamax CorviknightSand AttackMax GuardRelobby if Latias has ThunderDynamax BlisseyPoundMax SpiritRelobby if Latias has ThunderDynamax MetagrossFury CutterMax SpiritRelobby if Latias has ThunderDynamax LatiasDragon BreathMax Guard-AttackersAttackerFast MoveKey SkillNotesGigantamax GengarLickLevel 3 Max AttackUse only during Dynamax Phase to avoid getting OHKODynamax LatiosDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack- Dynamax GengarLickLevel 3 Max AttackUse only during Dynamax Phase to avoid getting OHKODynamax Single Strike UrshifuSucker PunchLevel 3 Max Attack- Dynamax HattereneCharmLevel 3 Max AttackCan double-up as defender as well.Dynamax LatiasDragon BreathLevel 3 Max AttackCan double-up as defender as well.Dynamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack- Dynamax CryogonalIce ShardLevel 3 Max Attack-Gigantamax LaprasPsywaveLevel 3 Max Attack-Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listBest team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Dynamax Latias Max BattlesThe best team to take down Dynamax Latias Max Battles includes Crown Sword Zacian, Dynamax Blissey, and Gigantamax Gengar. The first two are great at soaking hits, while Gengar will deal chunks of damage with its Ghost-type super-effective attacks.Dynamax Latias' weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GOWeaknessesDragonIceFairyBugGhostDarkResistancesPsychicFightingGrassFireWaterElectricPokemon GO Dynamax Latias shiny odds from Max BattlesShiny Latias comparison (Image via TPC)There is a 1-in-20 chance you will encounter the shiny variant of Latias after you take down the creature in Power Spots. Being a legendary, shiny Latias is a guaranteed catch as long as you can land at least one ball.Dynamax Latias 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)Dynamax Latias' Hundo CP is as follows:No weather boost: 2,006 CPThe creature can be found at the following CP range:No weather boost: 1,921 CP to 2,006 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)Also read: Crowned Sword Zacian vs Crowned Shield Zamazenta in Pokemon GO comparisonDynamax Latias in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade costAttack: 228Defense: 246Stamina: 190Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm), Dragon Breath (Max Wyrmwind), Charm (Max Starfall)Charged Attacks: Thunder, Psychic, Outrage, and Mist BallMax Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XLCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsPokemon Go Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator