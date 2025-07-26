  • home icon
How to beat Dynamax Latias Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:38 GMT
Pokemon GO Dynamax Latias Max Battle guide
Pokemon GO Dynamax Latias Max Battle guide (Image via TPC)

To defeat Dynamax Latias Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you must use a set of counters that can exploit the Power Spot boss's weaknesses. The creature can be challenged between 6 am and 9 pm local time on July 26 and 27, 2025. You can do so either in person using 800 MP or remotely using one Remote Raid Pass in addition to the Max Particles.

This article covers all Dynamax Latias' weaknesses and suggests the best counters to use to defeat it in 5-star Max Battles in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to use against Dynamax Latias Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Defenders

DefenderFast MoveKey SkillNotes
Crown Sword ZacianMetal ClawMax Guard
Relobby if Latias has Thunder
Crown Shield ZamazentaMetal ClawMax Guard
Relobby if Latias has Thunder
Dynamax HattereneCharmMax Attack
Relobby if Latias has Thunder
Dynamax CorviknightSand AttackMax Guard
Relobby if Latias has Thunder
Dynamax BlisseyPoundMax Spirit
Relobby if Latias has Thunder
Dynamax MetagrossFury CutterMax Spirit
Relobby if Latias has Thunder
Dynamax LatiasDragon BreathMax Guard-
Attackers

AttackerFast MoveKey SkillNotes
Gigantamax GengarLickLevel 3 Max Attack
Use only during Dynamax Phase to avoid getting OHKO
Dynamax LatiosDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack-
Dynamax GengarLickLevel 3 Max Attack
Use only during Dynamax Phase to avoid getting OHKO
Dynamax Single Strike UrshifuSucker PunchLevel 3 Max Attack-
Dynamax HattereneCharmLevel 3 Max Attack
Can double-up as defender as well.
Dynamax LatiasDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack
Can double-up as defender as well.
Dynamax CharizardDragon BreathLevel 3 Max Attack-
Dynamax CryogonalIce ShardLevel 3 Max Attack-
Gigantamax LaprasPsywaveLevel 3 Max Attack-
Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Dynamax Latias Max Battles

The best team to take down Dynamax Latias Max Battles includes Crown Sword Zacian, Dynamax Blissey, and Gigantamax Gengar. The first two are great at soaking hits, while Gengar will deal chunks of damage with its Ghost-type super-effective attacks.

Dynamax Latias' weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Dragon
  • Ice
  • Fairy
  • Bug
  • Ghost
  • Dark

Resistances

  • Psychic
  • Fighting
  • Grass
  • Fire
  • Water
  • Electric

Pokemon GO Dynamax Latias shiny odds from Max Battles

Shiny Latias comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Latias comparison (Image via TPC)

There is a 1-in-20 chance you will encounter the shiny variant of Latias after you take down the creature in Power Spots. Being a legendary, shiny Latias is a guaranteed catch as long as you can land at least one ball.

Dynamax Latias 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Dynamax Latias' Hundo CP is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 2,006 CP

The creature can be found at the following CP range:

  • No weather boost: 1,921 CP to 2,006 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

  • Attack: 228
  • Defense: 246
  • Stamina: 190
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm), Dragon Breath (Max Wyrmwind), Charm (Max Starfall)
  • Charged Attacks: Thunder, Psychic, Outrage, and Mist Ball
  • Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

