  How to get Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 24, 2025 21:40 GMT
How to get Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO
How to get Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the upcoming July Max Battle Weekend. The creature will be available from 6 am to 9 pm local time on July 26 and 27, 2025. As a 5-star Power Spot boss, it will be a strong defensive addition thanks to its impressive bulk.

This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO

You can get this critter via:

  • 5-star Max Battles
  • Trade

5-star Max Battles

Dynamax Latios can be challenged in 5-star Max Battles between 6 am and 9 pm on July 26 and 27, 2025. The entry cost for these fights is 800 MP (and a Remote Raid Pass, if you are joining remotely). Up to four trainers can challenge the Power Spot boss simultaneously, and each of them can enter with up to three Pocket Monsters.

As a Power Spot boss, Latias can use Thunder, Psychic, Outrage, and Mist Ball. Since Steel-type creatures resist three out of four of these moves, utilize them to soak damage. You can use Bug-, Dark-, Dragon-, Fairy-, Ghost-, or Ice-type attackers to deal damage.

Trade

In case you miss the opportunity to capture Dynamax Latias on your own, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. Depending on your friendship level, this transaction will cost you a hefty amount of Stardust.

Can Dynamax Latias be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Latias comparison (Image via TPC)
Yes, Shiny Dynamax Latias is available in Pokemon GO. It has a 1-in-20 chance of appearing every time you beat it in Max Battles.

Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade cost

  • Attack: 228
  • Defense: 246
  • Stamina: 190
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm), Dragon Breath (Max Wyrmwind), Charm (Max Starfall)
  • Charged Attacks: Thunder, Psychic, Outrage, and Mist Ball
  • Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

