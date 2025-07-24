How to get Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the upcoming July Max Battle Weekend. The creature will be available from 6 am to 9 pm local time on July 26 and 27, 2025. As a 5-star Power Spot boss, it will be a strong defensive addition thanks to its impressive bulk.This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO.How to get Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GOYou can get this critter via:5-star Max BattlesTradeAlso read: How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?5-star Max BattlesDynamax Latios can be challenged in 5-star Max Battles between 6 am and 9 pm on July 26 and 27, 2025. The entry cost for these fights is 800 MP (and a Remote Raid Pass, if you are joining remotely). Up to four trainers can challenge the Power Spot boss simultaneously, and each of them can enter with up to three Pocket Monsters.As a Power Spot boss, Latias can use Thunder, Psychic, Outrage, and Mist Ball. Since Steel-type creatures resist three out of four of these moves, utilize them to soak damage. You can use Bug-, Dark-, Dragon-, Fairy-, Ghost-, or Ice-type attackers to deal damage.Also read: How to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raidsTradeIn case you miss the opportunity to capture Dynamax Latias on your own, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. Depending on your friendship level, this transaction will cost you a hefty amount of Stardust.Can Dynamax Latias be shiny in Pokemon GO?Shiny Latias comparison (Image via TPC)Yes, Shiny Dynamax Latias is available in Pokemon GO. It has a 1-in-20 chance of appearing every time you beat it in Max Battles.Dynamax Latias in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and upgrade costAttack: 228Defense: 246Stamina: 190Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm), Dragon Breath (Max Wyrmwind), Charm (Max Starfall)Charged Attacks: Thunder, Psychic, Outrage, and Mist BallMax Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XLCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsPokemon Go Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator