How to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Players wondering if it is possible to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raids would be happy to know that the feat is possible. The creature's double weakness to Ghost- and Dark-type moves, as well as the availability of strong attackers like Mega Tyranitar and Dawn Wings Necrozma, makes it quite easy for solo trainers to win Lunala raids on their own.

5-star Lunala raids will be available for one week — from 10 am local time on July 22 to 10 am local time on July 28, 2025 — giving you ample opportunity to challenge and take it down on your own.

This article covers the best counters and strategy you must employ to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO

The following creatures — when powered up to level 50 — can take down Lunala in raids on their own, without any support whatsoever:

Mega and Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam [when Lunala doesn't use Shadow Ball]

Mega Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Lunala in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best way to approach these battles is to use any one of these creatures as your attacker and have a backup Pokemon in your party. Keep using Fast and Charged Moves with your primary attacker and pause the battle when it reaches red health. At this point, use a healing item on it to recover its HP. Continue the process until the raid boss faints.

The backup critter ensures you don't get kicked out of the lobby in case you mistime your switch and your primary attacker faints.

When attempting to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, you will be aided by Foggy weather as both Ghost- and Dark-type moves are more powerful under such conditions.

Dark-type attackers are most effective for Lunala that know Ghost and Psychic-type attacks. Dawn Wings Necrozma with Moongeist Beam is most effective when the raid boss knows Psychic-type moves or Moonblast. Mega Gengar's best use case is against Air Lunala with Air Slash + Moonblast.

Unlike Max Battles, you can't simply relobby to reset the raid boss's moveset, so using Dark-type attackers will give you the best chance to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO.

Check out our detailed guide for more details on the best counters to use against Pokemon GO Lunala raids.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

