  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to beat Lunala raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny availability, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Lunala raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny availability, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jul 21, 2025 17:51 GMT
Pokemon GO Lunala raid guide
Pokemon GO Lunala raid guide (Image via TPC)

To beat Lunala raids in Pokemon GO, you need an appropriate set of counters that can exploit the Alolan legendary's weaknesses. The creature will be available in 5-star raids for the first time ever from 10 am local time on July 22, 2025, until 10 am local time on July 28, 2025.

Ad

This article highlights Lunala's weaknesses and suggests the best counters you can use to take it down. It also delves into the creature's shiny availability, hundo CP, and more.

sk promotional banner

Best counters for Pokemon GO Lunala raids

The following creatures can best counter Lunala in Pokemon GO:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

  • Mega or Shadow Tyranitar
  • Mega or Shadow Absol
  • Dawn Wings Necrozma
  • Mega Houndoom
  • Mega Gengar

Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Lunala in the anime (Image via TPC)
Lunala in the anime (Image via TPC)

Here are the type-wise lists of best counters—with their recommended movesets—to use against Lunala raids in Pokemon GO:

Ad

Ghost-type counters to Lunala

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow ClawMoongeist Beam
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
LunalaShadow ClawShadow Ball
GholdengoHexShadow Ball
Origin Forme GiratinaShadow ClawShadow Force
DragapultAstonishShadow Ball
Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days (Season 23): Schedule and rewards

Dark-type counters to Lunala

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow/Regular TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
DarkraiSnarlShadow Ball
Mega GyaradosBiteCrunch
IncineroarSnarlDarkest Lariat
YveltalSnarlDark Pulse
Ad

What are Lunala's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Ghost
  • Dark

Resistances

  • Poison
  • Psychic
  • Normal
  • Fighting

Can Lunala be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Lunala comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Lunala comparison (Image via TPC)

No, shiny Lunala is not available in the mobile game as of July 2025. It is one of the rarest shinies in the franchise, with the opportunity to gain it limited to special events and paid DLCs.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

100% CP from Lunala raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, the hundo Lunala you encounter after beating the raids will have 2,310 CP. If the weather is Windy or Foggy, it will have 2,887 CP.

Generally, the following CP ranges will apply to the creature in post-raid encounters:

  • No weather boost: 2,219 - 2,310 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Foggy or Windy): 2,774 - 2,887 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Ad

Pokemon GO Lunala stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 47,461
  • Attack: 255
  • Defense: 191
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Confusion, Air Slash, and Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball, Moonblast, Psychic, and Future Sight

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications