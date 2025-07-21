How to beat Lunala raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny availability, 100% CP, and more

To beat Lunala raids in Pokemon GO, you need an appropriate set of counters that can exploit the Alolan legendary's weaknesses. The creature will be available in 5-star raids for the first time ever from 10 am local time on July 22, 2025, until 10 am local time on July 28, 2025.

This article highlights Lunala's weaknesses and suggests the best counters you can use to take it down. It also delves into the creature's shiny availability, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Lunala raids

The following creatures can best counter Lunala in Pokemon GO:

Mega or Shadow Tyranitar

Mega or Shadow Absol

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Mega Houndoom

Mega Gengar

Lunala in the anime (Image via TPC)

Here are the type-wise lists of best counters—with their recommended movesets—to use against Lunala raids in Pokemon GO:

Ghost-type counters to Lunala

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Lunala Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Force Dragapult Astonish Shadow Ball

Dark-type counters to Lunala

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow/Regular Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Incineroar Snarl Darkest Lariat Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse

What are Lunala's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Ghost

Dark

Resistances

Poison

Psychic

Normal

Fighting

Can Lunala be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Lunala comparison (Image via TPC)

No, shiny Lunala is not available in the mobile game as of July 2025. It is one of the rarest shinies in the franchise, with the opportunity to gain it limited to special events and paid DLCs.

100% CP from Lunala raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, the hundo Lunala you encounter after beating the raids will have 2,310 CP. If the weather is Windy or Foggy, it will have 2,887 CP.

Generally, the following CP ranges will apply to the creature in post-raid encounters:

No weather boost: 2,219 - 2,310 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,219 - 2,310 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Foggy or Windy): 2,774 - 2,887 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Lunala stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 47,461

47,461 Attack: 255

255 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Confusion, Air Slash, and Shadow Claw

Confusion, Air Slash, and Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball, Moonblast, Psychic, and Future Sight

