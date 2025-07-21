How to beat Lunala raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny availability, 100% CP, and more

To beat Lunala raids in Pokemon GO, you need an appropriate set of counters that can exploit the Alolan legendary's weaknesses. The creature will be available in 5-star raids for the first time ever from 10 am local time on July 22, 2025, until 10 am local time on July 28, 2025.
This article highlights Lunala's weaknesses and suggests the best counters you can use to take it down. It also delves into the creature's shiny availability, hundo CP, and more.
Best counters for Pokemon GO Lunala raids
The following creatures can best counter Lunala in Pokemon GO:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- Mega or Shadow Tyranitar
- Mega or Shadow Absol
- Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Gengar
Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)
Here are the type-wise lists of best counters—with their recommended movesets—to use against Lunala raids in Pokemon GO:
Ghost-type counters to Lunala
Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days (Season 23): Schedule and rewards
Dark-type counters to Lunala
What are Lunala's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Ghost
- Dark
Resistances
- Poison
- Psychic
- Normal
- Fighting
Can Lunala be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No, shiny Lunala is not available in the mobile game as of July 2025. It is one of the rarest shinies in the franchise, with the opportunity to gain it limited to special events and paid DLCs.
Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds
100% CP from Lunala raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)
Without weather boost, the hundo Lunala you encounter after beating the raids will have 2,310 CP. If the weather is Windy or Foggy, it will have 2,887 CP.
Generally, the following CP ranges will apply to the creature in post-raid encounters:
- No weather boost: 2,219 - 2,310 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Foggy or Windy): 2,774 - 2,887 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Lunala stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 47,461
- Attack: 255
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Confusion, Air Slash, and Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball, Moonblast, Psychic, and Future Sight
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨