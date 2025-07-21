How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Honedge in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event on July 22, 2025. This is a Steel- and Ghost-type from the Kalos region, and it evolves into Doublade when fed 25 candies. This, in turn, evolves the critter into Aegislash when fed 100 Candy.This article covers all the ways to obtain Honedge in Pokemon GO.How to get Honedge in Pokemon GOOne-star raidsGO Battle League encountersTradeAlso read: Pokemon GO Lunala raid guideOne-star raidsHonedge will be available in one-star raids in Pokemon GO. The critter will come with 4,559 CP and a 600 HP health bar. Due to its Steel- and Ghost-type, it will be weak to Dark, Ghost, Fire, and Ground-type attacks. Honedge raids in Pokemon GO can be challenged both in-person and using Remote Raid passes. Solo trainers can easily eliminate Honedge using appropriate counters that are level 30 and above.Here are Honedge's catch CP ranges, depending on weather conditions:No weather boost: 742 – 794 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)Weather boosted (Foggy or Snowy): 927 – 993 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)GO Battle League encountersHonedge will be added to the GO Battle League reward track with the start of the Steel and Scales event. It will be available starting Rank 6 during the event (10 am local time on July 22 – 8 pm local time on June 27, 2025). After the event, it will be one of the rewards starting at Rank 16. In both cases, Honedge will be more frequently available in the premium track.Honedge obtained from the GBL encounter track will always be at level 20 and have between 742 and 794 CP, depending on its IVs.TradeIf you cannot capture Honedge in Pokemon GO on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. However, this will count as a Special Trade and might cost you a hefty amount of Stardust, based on your friendship level.Can Honedge be shiny in Pokemon GO?Shiny Honedge in Pokemon GO will not be available as of July 2025. You can expect the creature's shiny release to come around a year or two later.Also read: How to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raidsPokemon GO Honedge: Stats and movesType: Steel and GhostAttack: 135Defense: 139Stamina: 128Max CP: 1,571 (1,590 with Best Buddy boost)Fast Attacks: Psycho Cut and TackleCharged Attacks: Gyro Ball and Iron HeadCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts