How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 21, 2025 19:33 GMT
How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO
How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Honedge in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event on July 22, 2025. This is a Steel- and Ghost-type from the Kalos region, and it evolves into Doublade when fed 25 candies. This, in turn, evolves the critter into Aegislash when fed 100 Candy.

This article covers all the ways to obtain Honedge in Pokemon GO.

How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO

  • One-star raids
  • GO Battle League encounters
  • Trade

One-star raids

Honedge will be available in one-star raids in Pokemon GO. The critter will come with 4,559 CP and a 600 HP health bar. Due to its Steel- and Ghost-type, it will be weak to Dark, Ghost, Fire, and Ground-type attacks. Honedge raids in Pokemon GO can be challenged both in-person and using Remote Raid passes. Solo trainers can easily eliminate Honedge using appropriate counters that are level 30 and above.

Here are Honedge's catch CP ranges, depending on weather conditions:

  • No weather boost: 742 – 794 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Foggy or Snowy): 927 – 993 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

GO Battle League encounters

Honedge will be added to the GO Battle League reward track with the start of the Steel and Scales event. It will be available starting Rank 6 during the event (10 am local time on July 22 – 8 pm local time on June 27, 2025). After the event, it will be one of the rewards starting at Rank 16. In both cases, Honedge will be more frequently available in the premium track.

Honedge obtained from the GBL encounter track will always be at level 20 and have between 742 and 794 CP, depending on its IVs.

Trade

If you cannot capture Honedge in Pokemon GO on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. However, this will count as a Special Trade and might cost you a hefty amount of Stardust, based on your friendship level.

Can Honedge be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Honedge in Pokemon GO will not be available as of July 2025. You can expect the creature's shiny release to come around a year or two later.

Pokemon GO Honedge: Stats and moves

  • Type: Steel and Ghost
  • Attack: 135
  • Defense: 139
  • Stamina: 128
  • Max CP: 1,571 (1,590 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Psycho Cut and Tackle
  • Charged Attacks: Gyro Ball and Iron Head

