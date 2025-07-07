Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary post teases major Gen IX debuts

Pokemon GO is turning 9 years old, and the developers just revealed a vibrant anniversary poster to commemorate the event. Like past anniversary imagery, this poster features an enormous cast of Pokemon from throughout the generations. While veteran players will immediately identify many of the familiar faces already in the game, a few surprise additions have raised new rumors.
Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary teases Paradox Great Tusk and Iron Treads
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
The poster is festive with cheer — streamers and fireworks fill the sky and trainers stand amidst their favorite Pokemon. But when you take a closer look, and something catches your eye. Standing in the midst of the crowd are two very recognizable characters from Generation IX, making their first surprise appearance in Pokemon GO artwork: Great Tusk and Iron Treads.
Both of them are Paradox Pokemon, a special category that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are enigmatic forms of familiar species from either the ancient world or the far future.
Also read: When is Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash coming to GO?
Great Tusk has a prehistoric resemblance to Donphan and is found only in Scarlet, while its futuristic variant, Iron Treads, is found only in Violet. Their inclusion on the poster is particularly significant since neither of them have formally debuted in Pokemon GO.
Their addition suggests that these two could be coming soon, perhaps being the beginning of a wider release of Gen IX's Paradox Pokemon to the mobile title. With 22 Paradox Pokemon total — 11 ancient and 11 future counterparts — there is ample space for growth.
This involves heftier hitters such as Roaring Moon, Iron Valiant, and even box legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon.
Fans are now left to speculate: Is this the start of an all-out Gen IX Paradox event? Will the developers slowly roll out the rest of the Paradox forms from Scarlet and Violet?
Also read: When is Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark coming to GO?
Mega Mewtwo might still not debut in Pokemon GO
Interestingly, another notable absence raises eyebrows — Mega Mewtwo, a long-anticipated form that GO has teased in past announcements, is nowhere to be seen in this year’s poster. While some hoped its appearance would finally be confirmed during the anniversary, its absence may suggest that the wait isn’t quite over.
Also read: GO PokeStop Showcase July 2025: All dates and featured Pokemon
As Pokemon GO approaches its 9th year, the game is far from slowing down. If Great Tusk and Iron Treads are in fact on their way, players could be looking towards an exciting time to fill their Pokedex in the game.
Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨