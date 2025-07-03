When is Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is known for slowly but consistently building-up its collectible roster, and Kalos fans have long been waiting for the introduction of this popular evolutionary line. This July, players can finally encounter and catch Honedge and evolve them into Doublade and Aegislash, during a special themed event. Here's all you need to know about the debut of the Royal Sword Pokemon's evolution line in the game.

When are Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash debuting in Pokemon GO?

Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Honedge evolutionary line will officially debut in Pokemon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event, from Tuesday, July 22, at 10 am to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The Steel/Ghost-type Pokemon, first discovered in the Kalos region, will finally be seen in the game for the very first time.

Pokemon GO: Alternate methods to encounter Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash

Honedge as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event, Honedge will be accessible in a variety of ways. It will also be available in one-star raids, providing players with a bonus opportunity to fight and catch it with ease.

GO Battle League players will also encounter Honedge as a possible reward encounter from Rank 6 during the event, and more so in the premium path. Once the event ends, Honedge will still be in the GO Battle League reward pool but will move to start appearing at Rank 16.

Pokemon GO: How to evolve Honedge into Doublade and Aegislash?

Doublade as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To evolve Honedge into Doublade, you’ll need 25 Honedge Candy, and to reach Aegislash, 100 Honedge Candy is required. However, it’s still unclear whether Aegislash’s two signature forms (Blade Forme and Shield Forme) will both be available or how they will function within GO’s mechanics. GO developers have yet to provide specifics on that front.

Aegislash as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event also includes bonuses and special encounters. Players can get 4× XP and Stardust for each Pokemon caught, giving you more resources to complete the Honedge line.

While Shiny hunters can also expect increased rates of encountering Shiny Bagon, Shiny Beldum, and Shiny Unown U in raids. Honedge, and its evolutions, itself have been revealed that it will not be a shiny variant at launch.

Additional event features include themed Field Research tasks, Collection Challenges, and a better Pokemon GO Web Store experience.

