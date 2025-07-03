What are Space-Time Anomalies in Pokemon GO?

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 03, 2025 16:14 GMT
What are Space-Time Anomalies in Pokemon GO?
Space-Time Anomalies in Pokemon GO explained (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO is well-known for adding special mechanics and story-driven features on a regular basis to ensure that gameplay remains fresh and engaging. Among them is the Space-Time Anomalies, which might seem confusing at first glance, but this feature has an obvious function within the world of Pokemon GO. It's a component of the game's dynamic narrative design, intended to introduce rare or otherwise unobtainable Pokemon into the wild for a short time.

Ad

Pokemon GO: Space-Time Anomalies explained

sk promotional banner
Space-time Anomalies-exclusive costumes seen in the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Space-time Anomalies-exclusive costumes seen in the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Space-time Anomalies were initially introduced during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh. These events created enigmatic links between the current Earth and the time of the Hisui region — Sinnoh's ancient era from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When an anomaly was on, Hisuian Pokemon started appearing in the wild, providing players with a unique chance to catch Pokemon that weren't previously accessible.

Special Pikachu variations, such as one with Akari's kerchief and Rei's cap (characters from Pokemon Legends: Arceus), appeared during these anomalies. Adding to that, using regular incense (apart from Daily Adventure incense) spawned Unown spelling out "Hisui," whereas the standard event featured Unown spelling out "Sinnoh."

Ad

Additionally, raids were altered to offer Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia (Hisui exclusives) instead of their standard forms, which increased the stakes for devoted raiders.

Also read: Is GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 worth it?

Upcoming Space-Time Anomalies - Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration

Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The upcoming event to feature Space-Time Anomalies is the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration, running from Tuesday, July 8 at 10 am to Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 8 pm local time. During this time, players can expect:

Ad

New Pokemon debuts

Special Wild encounters

Some Hisuian Pokemon will be more commonly found because of the Space-Time Anomalies:

  • Hisuian Voltorb (shiny possible)
  • Hisuian Qwilfish (shiny possible)
  • Hisuian Zorua

Raid Battles

These Pokemon will appear in raids, many with shiny possibilities:

One-Star Raids

Ad
  • Hisuian Growlithe
  • Hisuian Sneasel

Three-Star Raids

  • Hisuian Braviary
  • Hisuian Avalugg
  • Wyrdeer
  • Kleavor

Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications