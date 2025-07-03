What are Space-Time Anomalies in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is well-known for adding special mechanics and story-driven features on a regular basis to ensure that gameplay remains fresh and engaging. Among them is the Space-Time Anomalies, which might seem confusing at first glance, but this feature has an obvious function within the world of Pokemon GO. It's a component of the game's dynamic narrative design, intended to introduce rare or otherwise unobtainable Pokemon into the wild for a short time.
Pokemon GO: Space-Time Anomalies explained
Space-time Anomalies were initially introduced during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh. These events created enigmatic links between the current Earth and the time of the Hisui region — Sinnoh's ancient era from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
When an anomaly was on, Hisuian Pokemon started appearing in the wild, providing players with a unique chance to catch Pokemon that weren't previously accessible.
Special Pikachu variations, such as one with Akari's kerchief and Rei's cap (characters from Pokemon Legends: Arceus), appeared during these anomalies. Adding to that, using regular incense (apart from Daily Adventure incense) spawned Unown spelling out "Hisui," whereas the standard event featured Unown spelling out "Sinnoh."
Additionally, raids were altered to offer Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia (Hisui exclusives) instead of their standard forms, which increased the stakes for devoted raiders.
Upcoming Space-Time Anomalies - Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration
The upcoming event to feature Space-Time Anomalies is the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration, running from Tuesday, July 8 at 10 am to Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 8 pm local time. During this time, players can expect:
New Pokemon debuts
- Hisuian Zorua and its evolution Hisuian Zoroark will appear in the game for the first time.
- You’ll need 50 Zorua Candy to evolve Hisuian Zorua into Hisuian Zoroark.
Special Wild encounters
Some Hisuian Pokemon will be more commonly found because of the Space-Time Anomalies:
- Hisuian Voltorb (shiny possible)
- Hisuian Qwilfish (shiny possible)
- Hisuian Zorua
Raid Battles
These Pokemon will appear in raids, many with shiny possibilities:
One-Star Raids
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Sneasel
Three-Star Raids
- Hisuian Braviary
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
