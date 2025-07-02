Is Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 worth it?

As Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 is well underway, players once again assess: is the newest premium tier an investment worth making? Every month brings a new batch of time-limited events, rewards, and bonuses to the constantly changing mobile title, and the month of July is no different. While the base pass is free, its paid counterpart, the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025, has extra benefits — but is it worth it? Let's break it all down for you to decide.

Pokemon GO Pass: July 2025 overview

From Tuesday, July 1 at 10 am to Tuesday, August 5 at 10 am (local time), the July GO Pass, an exclusive progression system, will be live in the game. It's open to all players at no cost and rewards players for finishing tasks and earning GO Points. Ranking up through the system reveals a sequence of rewards from practical items to special Pokemon encounters.

Over the weekend of August 2–3, the standard daily limit on GO Points will be suspended, allowing all players to make progress at a faster pace.

Standard Pokemon GO Pass July 2025 rewards

Zapdos as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The free version provides players with good value rewards. Some of the standout rewards include:

Encounters with different Pokemon like Zapdos (with a limited-time background), Alolan Sandshrew, Binacle, Tyrunt, Bruxish, Scyther, Sizzlipede, Stunfisk, Golett, Galarian Meowth, Gible, Frigibax, Dreepy, Dynamax Scorbunny and Dynamax Hatenna

Resources like Stardust, XP, Max Particles, Candy, and standard items like Poke Balls

The variety of encounters especially for players seeking to fill out their Pokedex or build up their teams.

What is the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025?

The Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 is a paid version that doubles the reward pool. If you go for the Deluxe option, you get the free GO Pass rewards plus the exclusive rewards for Deluxe owners. Even if you buy this in the middle of the event, you retroactively earn already unlocked rewards.

Additionally, Trainers who buy the GO Pass Deluxe (or the GO Pass Deluxe + 10 Ranks bundle) via the Pokemon GO Web Store will receive a special bonus pack:

10 Ultra Balls

5 Max Revives

1 Premium Battle Pass

5 Max Potions

This package activates immediately once the July GO Pass begins, providing a nice head start.

Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 exclusive rewards

Lucky Trinket is the highlight of the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here's where it gets interesting. By moving up to the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025, you get even more bang for your buck, including:

A Lucky Trinket — an item that allows you to make one friend on your Friends List a Lucky Friend, even without becoming Best Friends first.

A Super Incubator, Premium Battle Passes, Incense, Lure Modules, and Lucky Egg

Exclusive Pokemon encounters: Clamperl, Chimecho, Espurr, Yamper, Galarian Farfetch'd, Druddigon, Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Sneasel, Salandit and Dynamax Chansey.

Extra Candy and XL Candy for key Pokemon in this event

Specifically, Lucky Trinkets expire on August 10, 2025, so be sure to use them before that date. You must also be at least Great Friends with the Trainer whom you wish to use it on, and both users must have permissions set for this feature.

Pokemon GO Pass July 2025: Major milestone bonuses

As you progress, reaching milestone ranks offers extra in-game benefits:

Rank 25 : 50% more XP from increasing Friendship levels

: 50% more XP from increasing Friendship levels Rank 50 : Boosted XP and Stardust from Research Breakthroughs

: Boosted XP and Stardust from Research Breakthroughs Rank 75: More Stardust and XP from hatching Eggs

These passive bonuses can be especially useful for players grinding for XP or Stardust.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 worth buying?

The free GO Pass already offers a good variety of items, XP, and encounters to keep you interested if you're just a casual player. Everyone gains from the weekend's removal of the GO Point cap.

The Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 is a great deal if you're a serious player who appreciates more Pokemon encounters, premium items, and quicker progression. If used properly, the Lucky Trinket alone has the potential to change the game, and many people find that the extra benefits outweigh the price.

If you're still not sure, keep in mind that you can still benefit from all previously unlocked ranks if you decide to purchase the Deluxe Pass later in the event. This allows you to test out the free tier before deciding.

For players who are prepared to pay, the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe July 2025 offers substantial benefits, but the free tier is also quite good. There is something here for everyone, whether your goal is to complete your collection, hunt Shinies, or grind experience points.

Assessing how much you value the extras and how much you intend to play this month is crucial. The Deluxe tier is probably worthwhile for players who are active. Others can still find July to be a fruitful month in Pokemon GO because of the free GO Pass.

