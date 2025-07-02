How to get Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO has arrived in Max Battles, adding more depth and diversity to mobile Dynamax battles. Players will have to join Max Battles to capture a Dynamax Shuckle. The spawn is random, so being aware of when and how to participate is essential to get the most out of it.

Here's everything there is to know about catching a Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO, including other ways of owning one, battle dynamics, stats, and if the shiny variant is available.

How to get Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO

Shuckle as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Two-star Max Battles: In order to include Dynamax Shuckle in their lineup, players will need to engage in the Shuckle Max Battles after June 30, 2025. Power Spots on the map will be occupied by Dynamax Shuckle, and players can battle and possibly catch it. These battles operate in a similar way to Raid Battles but with a twist. Dynamax Shuckle will be seen in Two-Star Max Battles. This is slightly challenging but manageable for the majority of players, particularly those with a proper team setup.

Trade: If a friend has a Dynamax Shuckle, players can engage in a trade with them. As long as they've previously caught a Shuckle, the trade will not be a Special Trade. Don't forget that the traded Dynamax Shuckle will be reset to level 1, although it will retain any unlocked Max Moves.

Can Dynamax Shuckle be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shuckle and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, shiny Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO can be found in Max Battles.

Shiny Shuckle has already appeared in Pokemon GO, and now Shiny Dynamax Shuckle can also be caught. Players will have to participate in Max Battles and conquer Dynamax Shuckle for a chance to catch the shiny version.

Still, as with all shiny Pokemon, chances are low, so encounters may have to be repeated.

Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 17

17 Defense: 396

396 Stamina: 85

85 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Rock Throw (Max Rockfall) and Struggle Bug (Max Flutterby)

Rock Throw (Max Rockfall) and Struggle Bug (Max Flutterby) Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Blast, and Gyro Ball

Stone Edge, Rock Blast, and Gyro Ball Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 60 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 110 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 45 Candy XL

Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO isn't built to hit hard, but its extremely high Defense makes it a powerful wall in certain PvE scenarios. With the right Max Move setup, it can serve a niche but unique role on players' teams.

