The Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party marks the beginning of the 10th year of the game. This event will run from 10 am local time on July 1 until 8 pm local time on July 6, 2025. As part of the festivities, players can experience a bunch of bonuses and catch new critters — Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin, Ivysaur and Venusaur wearing a party hat.

This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party and tells you how to make the most out of it.

Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party features and bonuses

Features

Debuts

Ivysaur wearing a party hat

Venusaur wearing a party hat

Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin*

Wild encounters

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat*

Charmander wearing a party hat*

Squirtle wearing a party hat*

Grimer wearing a party hat*

Eevee wearing a party hat*

Wobbuffet wearing a party hat*

Wurmple wearing a party hat*

Special encounters on July 1 and 2

Treecko*

Torchic*

Mudkip*

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Piplup*

One-star raids

Pikachu wearing a cake hat*

Eevee wearing a party hat*

Additionally, there are Field Research quests during the Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party that offer encounters with all the starter Pokemon from the franchise. You can also access one free and one paid Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party Timed Research quest.

Bonuses

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.

Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades.

PokeStops may turn gold without a Golden Lure Module.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing a cake hat and Shiny Eevee wearing a party hat from raids.

Gimmighoul holding a 9th anniversary coin will have a 9th anniversary–themed Special Background.

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles.

Chance of finding 9 or 99 (or maybe more!) Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with a Golden Lure Module.

During the 9th Anniversary Party, you may discover party hats in the wild. Tapping on them will award items or encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Also, for the first time in Pokémon GO, you might even encounter Shiny Gimmighoul—if you’re lucky!

Special bonuses

July 1 at 10 am – July 3 at 10 am local time: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator on these days.

July 3 at 10 am – July 5 at 10 am local time: 2× XP for catching Pokemon.

July 5 at 10 am – July 6 at 8 pm local time: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Best tips and tricks for the Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary Party event

Try to get a Gholdengo

Gholdengo is a really powerful creature, and this event is the perfect opportunity to farm both its evolution requirement and its Candy.

Hatch Eggs

Half hatch distance is a great chance to get rid of old 10 and 12 km Eggs.

Use Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces

Depending on the resource you want to farm, utilise one of these resources.

Best shinies to look out for during Pokemon GO's 9th Anniversary Party

The only shiny worth seriously looking for in this event is the ever-elusive shiny Roaming form Gimmighoul. The costumed critters are also worth chasing, but most hardcore shiny hunters are likely to have already caught them.

