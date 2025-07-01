  • home icon
How to get party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 01, 2025 17:24 GMT
How to get party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO
How to get party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO has been available for a long time. The creature has returned with a focus on its evolutions—Ivysaur and Venusaur—for the 9th Anniversary Celebration event, which will run from 10 am local time on July 1, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

This article highlights all the ways you can get your hands on Party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO.

How to get party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO

  • Wild encounters
  • Research
  • Trade

Party hat Bulbasaur family in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Party hat Bulbasaur family in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

You can get party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO in the wild during the anniversary celebration event. Being a Grass- and Poison-type Pokemon, the critter has a higher chance of appearing in Sunny and Cloudy weather.

Research

Field Research quests during the event that require you to send a Gift with a sticker can lead to an encounter with Bulbasaur wearing a party hat. The other potential catches from this are Charmander and Squirtle wearing the same attire.

The free Timed Research, which must be completed before the event is over, will give you an encounter with party hat Bulbasaur for catching 99 Pokemon.

Trade

If you are unable to get the critter on your own or if you miss the event, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you this critter.

Can party hat Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO evolve?

Yes, it is possible to evolve Bulbasaur wearing the party hat, and it will even retain the costume. Feeding the base form 25 Candy will give you Ivysaur, which in-turn evolves into Venusaur wearing the party hat on being fed 100 Candy.

Can party hat Bulbasaur (and its evolutions) be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, it is possible to find shiny Bulbasaur wearing the costume. The odds of this happening are pretty small — approximately 1-in-512 — so you might have to look around for a bit.

