How to beat Dynamax Shuckle in Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Dynamax Shuckle is debuting in Pokemon GO's Max Battles, presenting an unexpected challenge to players seeking to pit their teams against one of the franchise's chunkiest Pokemon. While not a heavy hitter, Shuckle's ridiculously high Defense stat means that it is a formidable nut to crack in these raids. Whether playing alone or with friends, success depends on adequate preparation.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Shuckle Max Battles
Best tanks and healers:
Best attackers:
Can you solo Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO 2-star Max Battles?
Yes, soloing Dynamax Shuckle in its 2-star Max Battle form is doable. Despite having one of the highest defences in the game, it doesn't retaliate that much. With a well-coordinated blend of attacking and tanky Pokemon, players can solo take it down.
Pokemon GO Dynamax Shuckle weaknesses and resistances
Dynamax Shuckle is a Bug/Rock-type, which provides it with a few significant weaknesses:
- Rock
- Steel
- Water
To cause the most damage, try to employ Max Moves such as Max Rockfall, Max Steelspike, and Max Geyser.
Shiny odds from Dynamax Shuckle Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Yes, shiny Dynamax Shuckle can be encountered via Max Battles. Although not guaranteed, trainers can anticipate around 1 in 128 odds. Keep fighting if you're searching for that bright blue color variation.
Dynamax Shuckle 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
Knowing the perfect CP range is key to identifying top-tier catches. Below are the statistics for a 100% IV Shuckle:
- No weather boost: 189 CP - 231 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rain and Partly Cloudy): 236 CP - 289 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Dynamax Shuckle in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
Dynamax Shuckle does not exactly deal heavy damage, but it can hold its own better than nearly any other Pokemon out there.
- Attack: 17
- Defense: 396
- Stamina: 85
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Rock Throw (Max Rockfall) and Struggle Bug (Max Flutterby)
- Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Blast, and Gyro Ball
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 60 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 110 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 45 Candy XL
Dynamax Shuckle's actual worth is its amazing resilience. Sure, it won't carry your offense, but it'll take hits for your team, stall, and facilitate strategic setups.
Dynamax Shuckle is a special challenge in Max Battles. With the appropriate team of strong attackers and tough defenders, you can take it down efficiently — even by yourself.
